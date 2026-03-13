Steven Spielberg Stuns Internet With Wild Preview For UFO Movie: WATCH

'Disclosure Day' arrives in theaters on June 12th. The film is directed by Steven Spielberg.

The first full trailer has arrived for Steven Spielberg's new movie "Disclosure Day."

Basic info:

Plot: If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.

Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo

Director: Steven Spielberg

Release date: June 12, 2026

There has been an absurd amount of interest in Steven Spielberg's latest UFO film, and there's one big thing driving it:

A near total blackout of information.

Spielberg has done an excellent job of keeping a lid on whatever might be coming with "Disclosure Day." There have been a couple short promos released, but nothing major.

That changed on Thursday when the first full trailer was released. To put it as simply as possible, it looks like it's going to be an awesome movie. The internet exploded with hype the moment the preview was released, and it's going mega-viral.

Spielberg has a history of making banger movies about aliens. "E.T." is an all-time classic. Now, he's returning to the well with "Disclosure Day."

The man is a creative genius and one of the most successful men in Hollywood's history. Add in the fact that Emily Blunt is leading the way with the cast, and it's hard to imagine the film will be anything other than worth watching.

It certainly feels like we've turned the corner to a degree in the entertainment industry. Gone are the days of boring and stupid slop. Now, we're actually getting a lot of stuff that is worth checking out.

