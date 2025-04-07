The Dire Wolf Returning After 10,000 Years Has The Internet Talking

While some were worried Monday morning about Donald Trump's tariffs, others took notice after a nerd bioscience company brought back the dire wolf, which had been extinct for 10,000 years.

In a tweet sent out Monday morning, the Colossal Bioscience nerds let humanity hear the first howls of dire wolves which immediately melted the hearts of suburban Instagram moms. These wolves are one of the top Google trends in the United States which means we could see a goldendoodle-like run as the IG moms try to get their own dire wolves before Heather down the street can get one.

If this story couldn't get any wilder, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods are investors in this company.

Listen to these babies howl at the moon:

Now for the reality check: these bioscience nerds just brought back wolves that could grow, according to Time Magazine, into six-foot-long, 150-pound beasts.

How did this happen? Colossal scientists "deciphered the dire wolf genome" and then "reworte the genetic code of the common gray wolf to match it."

Then, the scientists brought in two domestic dogs to carry the dire wolves and the next thing you know, we have two wolves from the same DNA of wolves that haven't been around in forever.

Why is this sending shockwaves through the Internet when they should be worried about their 401ks and Trump? Because these bioscience nerds also want to bring back the woolly mammoth, the dodo bird and a Tasmanian tiger.

Why would Tom Brady and Tiger Woods be invested in a bioscience company that's bringing back the dire wolf after 10,000 years?

"I’m so excited to be an investor to one of the most fascinating science companies today, Colossal," Brady is quoted as saying on the Colossal website, which is very well done, by the way. The Super Bowl legend is listed as a "Colossal cultural advisory board member."

"Last month Colossal showed the advancements made bringing back the woolly mammoth by presenting the world with the woolly mouse. And this month the company gives us another science first, the world’s first animal back from extinction - the dire wolf.

"The dire wolf will not only break into the pop culture zeitgeist, it will also raise awareness of what is possible in science which will inspire kids of all ages. This is just the beginning."

Who knew the greatest quarterback in football history was so into dire wolves?

Newsweek reports that Tiger Woods is also invested in these dire wolves. So is Paris Hilton.

Make it make sense.

Do they get to have these wolves at their houses for patio parties? What's the draw here? Cultural clout around the neighborhood?

The Internet would like a word with these bioscience nerds on their future plans