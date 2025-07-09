A Dinosaur Is Up For Auction And We Need To Buy It

Let's be honest, when it comes to man caves, there is a caveman mentality that yours has to be better than the rest of your buddies. It's similar to the lawn wars - come summer, it's a four-month-long battle over the greenest lawn on the block.

For the basement setup, however, a winning man cave may include having better autographed jerseys, five television screens instead of four, a pool table, etc.

Or a dinosaur.

THE CERATOSAURUS IS 150 MILLION YEARS OLD!

Sotheby's Auction House officially unveiled the "exceptionally preserved" Ceratosaurus dinosaur fossil at its exhibition on Tuesday, ahead of the public auction starting on July 16.

The dinosaur skeleton, which measures 10-feet, 8-inches long and 6-feet, 3-inches tall, comes with a "virtually complete skull," of the juvenile dinosaur that was believed to have roamed the Earth a casual 150 million years ago. I'm sure David down the block doesn't have a damn dinosaur in his basement!

The Ceratosaurus skeleton was originally excavated in Wyoming in 1996 before being acquired by the Museum of Ancient Life in Utah. Fossil company Fossilogic eventually acquired it. The preservation company itself isn't putting the dinosaur up for auction, but rather owner Brock Sisson is.

The only downside is the Ceratosaurus' opening auction bid starts at $2.5 million and is expected to go in the $4-6 million range. A little steep for some of us, I'm sure.

SOTHEBY'S AUCTION BEGINS ON JULY 16

That is, until you realize that you can start charging admission for the rest of the neighborhood (or your friends) to see it! At $10 a ticket, you should be able to break even in about as long as it's been since the dinosaurs themselves were chilling on Earth!

Or, just start a GoFundMe on behalf of all those who have lost their own personal man cave wars.

Let's be honest, wouldn't it be better for a normal Joe like us to have the preserved dinosaur fossil to watch NFL Sundays with rather than some rich, billionaire snob?

A win for the common man (cave) is a win for us all, and I think we should really consider it!

ARE YOU DOWN TO OWN A DINOSAUR TOGETHER? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow