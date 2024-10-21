Diddy Hit With New Lawsuit Containing Deeply Disturbing Accusations From 2000 VMAs

In what has to be the most disturbing accusation yet against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the jailed rap mogul is named in a new lawsuit that claims he drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 VMAs afterparty.

The Daily Mail reported Monday that the lawsuit accuses Diddy of "aggressively approaching" the teen with a "crazed look in his eyes." The girl was sexually assaulted, and then she was raped by another unidentified male while Diddy and an unidentified female celebrity stood by, the lawsuit — filed by Tony Buzbee, who represented women in cases against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson — reads.

As expected, Diddy's team says he's innocent.

The lawsuit alleges the following:

The girl went to Radio City Music Hall thinking she'd sneak into the VMAs, but that didn't happen. The allegation is that she met Diddy's driver, who took her to a large house after the show.

At the house, the claim is that she was "asked" to sign a non-disclosure. At the house, the girl (allegedly), saw guests using coke and pot.

She drank some "reddish-yellow" drink that left her "woozy."

She lays down to rest in some bedroom.

Diddy, the unidentified male and a female celebrity enter the room. Diddy grabs the girl and tells her "You are ready to party!"

The girl is (ALLEGEDLY) raped by the unidentified male celebrity; then she's raped vaginally by Diddy; He also attempted to force the girl into performing oral sex on him, but she hit Diddy in the neck to stop the act.

The girl eventually escaped the house and called her father to get her.

Now, 24 years later, here we are with 54-year-old Diddy sitting in a jail after being denied bail multiple times in the main federal case of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Numerous lawsuits have now been filed against the rapper. The Associated Press reported Monday that "more than 100 accusers" have plans to file "legal action" against Diddy.

Outside of the 13-year-old girl's rape allegation from 2000, there's also a lawsuit that alleges Diddy, whose net worth was estimated by Fortune to be $1 billion in 2022, sexually assaulted a 17-year-old male at a New York City party in 2022.