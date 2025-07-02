Suge Knight Claims Friends Smoked Tupac Shakur's Ashes

Knight was driving the car that Tupac was shot and killed in.

Tupac Shakur's ashes were rolled into a blunt and smoked by friends and family, according to Suge Knight.

I have to admit, of all the questions regarding the shooting death of Tupac, it never once crossed my mind to ask what happened to the cremated ashes of the famed rapper. I'd be lying if I wasn't intrigued now though!

"A bag with his ashes was passed around," the former Death Row Records CEO Knight told People earlier this week. "His homies rolled him up. They smoked him."

SMOKED SHAKUR!

"You gotta understand, that’s what made sense. It was symbolic. It’s like… you keep part of him," Knight continued.

Oh, well, in that case, spark away!

So how did Tupac's body go from being cremated to being passed around by friends and family members in a blunt? Knight claims that it was Pac's mom, Afeni Shakur, who demanded he be cremated.

TUPAC'S MOTHER DEMANDED THE ASHES

"[Tupac's mother] came up to me and said, ‘Get [the cremation] done. Now!" Knight explained, despite ominously being told by Pac just days earlier that he wanted an open casket when he died. Suge claims that Pac told him, "When I go, I want every rapper at my funeral to grab the mic. I want them to kiss me head to toe. Just like in ‘Life Goes On.' He didn't want to be cremated."

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Knight went on to explain that when he tried mentioning her son's wishes to Afeni, she didn't have any part of it and "gave me one of those mama looks, like, ‘Shut your ass up and do what I said!'"

Knight said that he had to spend $1 million out of his own pocket to make the cremation happen as soon as possible. As far as the smoke session, Suge says that he was the only one who didn't partake because he was on probation and was getting drug-tested at the time. (Sure, Suge).

"I told his mother, ‘Moms, I’d love to, but if I hit that, I’ll get in trouble.’ I was probably the only one who didn’t hit him," Suge said during the Shakur smoke session.

Tupac was a passenger in Suge Knight's vehicle the night the rapper was shot and subsequently died six days later. Shakur and the record label CEO were leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas when a white Cadillac pulled up beside them and opened fire, hitting both men. The case remains an open investigation.

Suge Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for manslaughter and is eligible for parole in October 2034.