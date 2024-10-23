Did I See A UFO In Las Vegas? Watch This & You Be The Judge

I'm not saying I saw a UFO, but I'm pretty sure I saw a UFO.

This past weekend, amid a crowd of 100,000+ emos all gathered in the Las Vegas desert for the When We Were Young music festival, I saw a strange number of bright lights in the sky that looked suspicious enough to me that I had the inclination to even take out my cell phone and record them.

The 5-6 bright-colored lights were clearly not airplanes.

There were drones in the sky above and near the festival to capture photo and video content, but those were not nearly as high as these were. (At times I'm Zooming in at 25x.) And also they would have been a liability to have them all huddled together. Imagine if they crashed at that height and the metal came tumbling down? Not to mention the Festival went on for 2 days and this was the ONLY time I saw anything close to resembling what was happening in this video.

What made it more interesting was that there appeared to be something blue-like coming out of them at times that weren't contrails or any sort of clouds.

SO WHAT IN THE WORLD WERE THESE?! EMAIL ME: Michael.Gunzelman@OutKick.com and let me know.

UFOS? DRONES? YOU BE THE JUDGE

We know that many UFO (Unidentified Floating Object) or the new hipper term UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) sightings happen near military installations, and Area 51 isn't too far away. And let's be honest, when you look at some of my fellow Emo concertgoers, some DEFINITELY do look like aliens… it all makes sense.

Anyone know Tom Delonge of Blink 182's phone number? We need an answer ASAP.

I did ask our residential UFO and former U.S. Army Ranger David Hookstead what he thought it was. "Very interesting," he responded, to which I thought, "No clue Hook, that's why I took the video and am writing an article about it in the first place."

Hook then added that, based on his familiarity of studying UFOs, he does not believe they were military-related as many of those can't be seen by the naked eye.

Could they be drones with cameras? Sure, but if you Zoom in on the video even further there's even light blue ones much higher up in the sky behind them. Just seems odds to have them all huddled in one area as I'd suspect you would spread the drone cameras out across the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. There's also the issue that this was the only time I saw them.

And once again, WTF is that blue light thing that goes in and out of them?!

I NEED ANSWERS!

So, OutKick readers - what do you think? Give me your best answers - both serious and fun as to what all those lights were.

And by the way, if something happens to me that I die or fall down an elevator shaft or go missing - it 100% wasn't me, and it was absolutely the government, some military industrial agency, or aliens.

