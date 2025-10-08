Dick Van Dyke Nears 100, Cracks Hilarious Joke About Making It to His Birthday

I sometimes get bummed out thinking about how few people from the bygone years of Hollywood are left. Fortunately, one of them still on this mortal plane is the legendary Dick Van Dyke.

Even wilder, he's closing in on his 100th birthday.

In fact, he's just two months shy of the big 1-0-0, and he was out with his wife at the Vandy High Tea event at the Vandy Manor in Malibu, Calif., according to People.

Van Dyke, who is one of the greatest comic actors of all time, told some stories and sang some songs with his a cappella quartet Dick Van Dyke and The Vantastix.

This was to raise some money for both the Van Dyke Endowment of the Arts and the still-in-development Dick Van Dyke Museum.

What's great is that after decades in showbiz, Van Dyke is sharp and still has a phenomenal sense of humor.

At one point during the event, Van Dyke's 100th birthday — which is Dec. 13 — came up, and the Hollywood icon had a hilarious response.

"That's right. I'm not officially a hundred until December," he said. "Two months. Two months.

"It'd be funny if I didn't make it."

Gotta love that at that age, he's still going for the joke.

Although I don't think someone like him has any other setting, which is awesome.

If you need something to watch, go throw on old episodes (I guess they're all old) of The Dick Van Dyke Show. They have them available for free on Tubi, and if you haven't seen them in a while — or ever — it's kind of insane how well it holds up.

To me, that's the mark of great comedy, but it's hard to find.

Still, Van Dyke's career is full of it.

You've got to love the guy, and here's to him making it those two extra months to celebrate 100 years of an incredible life.