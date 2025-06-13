A Detroit Woman Heard It From A Judge After Being Late To A Zoom Court Appearance, Making A PB&J

I didn't realize that in the Year of our Lord 2025, we were still doing court hearings via Zoom, but we are, and people are still doing stupid things while talking to a judge virtually.

The latest example of someone goofing up in front of a judge comes to us from Detroit.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Asja Outerbridge hopped on the call after she was charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly having an open alcohol container in her car.

Fortunately for us, these court appearances are streamed — and I think I might need to throw them on some day if they're all like this — and Metro Detroit News posted Outerbridge's appearance on their Instagram page, and it is wild.

Things started off poorly when Outerbridge rolled into virtual court at 1 PM… even though her appearance in front of 36th District Court Judge Sean Perkins was scheduled for 9 AM.

She claimed that she had received a notification in the mail that her hearing had been moved to a later time, but at least there was nowhere to go but up from there…

…oh, wait; no, I'm sorry. It got worse.

You'd think that after the kerfuffle about the time of her hearing, Outerbridge would mind her Ps and Qs, but nope, she started minding her PBs and Js and started whipping up a sammich.

Looked to me like she was using some JIF Creamy, which is a solid choice, but I don't think the judge was too interested in the making of the sandwich, which Outerbridge later said was for her sick daughter.

And it got worse: Judge Perkins was not happy to see Outerbridge showing up to Zoom court in a robe.

"You’re in court," the Judge said. "And we’re going to treat it as such."

Judge Perkins wound up kicking Outerbridge out of the hearing.

Oddly enough, it seems like Michigan may be a hotbed for this kind of thing, because last year in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a man appeared in a Zoom hearing from his car, despite having what was believed to be a suspended license. He was later vindicated after it was found that a clerical error led to the mix-up.