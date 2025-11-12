Detonating A Bomb Isn't How You Congratulate Your Ex When You Learn She's Hooking Up With Someone New

What do you do when you hear the good news that your ex has finally moved on with someone new? Well there's nothing saying you have to do anything at all.

But if you do find it in your heart to acknowledge the new relationship and want to send your well-wishes their way, keep it low-key. A simple text message will do.

The more over the top you go, the more problems you invite. Samuel Lund, 37, could have used this advice prior to the early morning hours of October 6.

The Oregon man is now facing several charges. Among them, according to Law & Crime, are five counts of attempted murder and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

But those aren’t his only charges. He's also facing two counts of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device along with one count each of first-degree arson and felon in possession of a firearm.

This Is Why the Rest of Us Just Eat Ice Cream and Scroll Instagram

Lund is accused of going way over the top with his congratulations to his ex-girlfriend on her new boyfriend. Police say that he detonated a bomb at an apartment after finding out his girlfriend was "hooking up" with someone new.

You can't nor should you do that in response to your ex-girlfriend finding someone new. If I'm being honest, flowers are too much. Although sending those usually doesn’t result in an arrest.

A man living in the apartment told police that he opened the door around 4am to a man standing there in all black. He shut the door, then says he heard "tink, tink, tink" sounds which were followed by an explosion.

The explosion, according to the affidavit, was followed by gunshots into the door. Neighbors saw the suspect fleeing the scene on an e-bike. There were no injuries reported, other than the obvious broken heart of the suspect.

Lund's ex told police that he had sent her threatening text messages after he found out that she was "hooking up" with someone new. She also told them that he was the proud owner of an e-bike.

The affidavit reportedly said that he admitted to sending the text messages but denied detonating the bomb. He also reportedly admitted that he has experience with explosives and there might be one in a backpack in his garage.

He's in jail currently without bond. To think this all could have been avoided with a kindly worded text message. You live and you learn.