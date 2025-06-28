Detective Dany De Andrade Lays Down The Law Heading Into The 4th, Buy The Bruce Pole & MY Reds Are HOT!

Rec Ball Report

Last night: 19-10 W

Season record: 7-6 (regular season is officially over; rainouts aren't being rescheduled)



The good: We won.

Now, the rec ball purists on here will email me and say it doesn't matter if they win or lose, the kids just need to get out there an play. In the case of last night, I disagree. Our team had its head beat in by the combined score of 29-1 while I was Up North playing golf.

I came home to Screencaps Jr. telling me how big of a struggle it has been in the heat and humidity and being drilled.

The boys needed challenged last night. They've had a lack of fire the last couple of weeks and they were starting to jerk around on the field, in the dugout, on the bases and I had to put a stop to it. In the first inning, our starter was getting ground balls that were booted or made it past kids who just weren't giving effort.

Then I chewed their asses out.

I know, I know, I know…it's rec ball and you're supposed to treat them with kid gloves.

I made it very clear to the boys: They could go back to having their asses handed to them by teams that give more effort, or they could get it together, stop acting like idiots and show their parents that they're going to finish the season strong.

They chose the second option and got to go through the handshake line with their chests puffed out.

The rec ball purists can tell me until they're blue in the face that winning doesn't matter. Good luck telling that to the kids who have been getting stomped regularly.



Moving along, I had three kids step on the mound in the final game of the regular season to see what this pitching thing is all about. Two had never pitched. The third hadn't pitched in at least three seasons. I hope they take that memory with them into next season and continue to work at the position.

The bad: It was hot. On the way to the park, the car read 96 degrees.

Daddy Ball Report: Screencaps Jr. was 1-for-1 with a single, two walks and three runs scored. He played short and first and had a nice catch at first on a knuckler to end the game.

What my Saturday is looking like

The mulch guy, a college guy working his summer job, just showed up while I was writing. He had a big smile on his face and was all happy at 8:30. He said the job has been great because, as a city kid, he never experienced suburban neighborhoods and the trees and the green and just exploring different communities.

That two-minute conversation now has me motivated. It's time to get after it.

#notsponsored

What to cook this weekend

— Mike T. in Idaho recommends:



Want to impress the neighbors? This is the chicken of Hawaii and it’s delicious!

https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1020347-huli-huli-chicken

And with that, let's get this Saturday rolling. I know this was a shorter than normal edition. If you can't tell, this is a big moment for me to just get outside and enjoy life and build new stories for future editions of Screencaps.

Keep your head on a swivel for content over the next couple of weeks and come back to share your stories.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you back here on Monday ready to go.

