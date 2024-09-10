Deshaun Watson's Burner, FSU Baseball's Graphic Design Fail, Caitlin Clark Corn Maze & Casey Anthony Update

Big news from Murfreesboro, Tenn., y'all. There's a celebrity in our midst.

As I was perusing my city's Facebook page — a weird, yet wildly amusing source of entertainment — I learned that Casey Anthony has moved in. I had read in The New York Post that the "tot mom" had relocated to a town in Tennessee, but it wasn't until a few of my eagle-eyed neighbors spotted her at several of our local adult beverage establishments that I realized it was MY town in Tennessee.

Now, the entire Boro is on Casey watch.

If you need more background, check out Sean Joseph's story here. But basically, the (alleged) baby killer moved from Florida to Tennessee to be with her boyfriend, Tyson Ray Rhodes. And he must be a real winner because he left his wife of 20+ years to be with Casey. He also has children.

But apparently, he's not sold on Casey just yet because he's still on dating apps. Recently, I got these screenshots from a woman who matched with him on Hinge. I'm keeping her anonymous, but we'll call her Susan.

Unfortunately for my Nightcaps content, Susan did not end up going on a date with this weirdo. She, understandably, didn't want to get on Casey's bad side. But we did confirm he's still actively looking for love.

Maybe Casey is doing the same?

One of my husband's buddies (we'll call him Tom) joked that if he runs into Casey at a bar, he's going to ask her out on a date.

"The bat s*it crazy ones are always good in bed," Tom tells me.

I'll keep you posted in the coming weeks, Nightcaps faithful, of any new findings in my Casey Anthony investigation. And I told Tom if he does go out with her, he'd better drop his daughter off at my house first.

Enough about that. Pull up a chair and pop open a beer. It's Nightcaps time!

Does Deshaun Watson Have A Burner?

If there's anyone who is about as well liked as Casey Anthony right now, it's Deshaun Watson.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback had a less-than-stellar 2024 debut on Sunday, and even more allegations of sexual misconduct have surfaced against him.

Now, Browns fans are convinced they've found a burner account on Twitter / X that belongs to Watson. The account of one "Leroy Bickerstaff" was created sometime in the past week and didn't start posting anything until shortly after the game.

And if it's NOT Deshaun Watson, it's his biggest fan. Because every single tweet from the account is in defense of Deshaun Watson.

4 does nothing but put his blood sweat and tears into this team and this how yall treat him. I see why Bron left twice. 4 gotta get outta town and continue greatness somewhere else.

No protection. Sorry play calling. Deshaun did all he could today he’s the furthest thing from the problem.

4 got the respect of his teammates and that’s all that matters… nobody care what the fools on the app got to say about a man they don’t know.

Guys in the locker room got 4s back all day long… it’s yall that never played the sport and don’t know 4 like that coming on here and blaming 4 for not succeeding in a impossible situation.

And we still gonna sit here and act like 4 don’t still got it. Pressured on damn near every drop back and 4 still standing in and delivering dots in the 4th. If that ain’t heart idk what is.

And that's just a sampling.

This isn't the first time the QB has been accused of jumping to his own defense via a burner account. Last September, fans believed he was behind an X account named @GainsvillesOwn. Watson is originally from Gainesville, Ga.

That account, too, defended the Browns' quarterback and threw his offensive line under the bus.

READ: Deshaun Watson Burner Account Conspiracy Theorists Believe QB Is Behind Account Blaming Browns Offensive Line

Is Deshaun behind one or both of these accounts? I can't be sure.

But the former PR staffer in me would have that guy on the phone advising him to stay off the Internet for a while.

You Guys Wanna Go To The Caitlin Clark Corn Maze?

As a native Hoosier, I can tell you there are some things we take very seriously: race cars, basketball and corn. And an orchard in northwest Indiana figured out a way to combine two of the three.

County Line Orchard has created a Caitlin Clark corn maze. In an Instagram post showing the work of art, the County Line said, "We are celebrating women's sports by designing our maze in the likeness of Caitlin Clark! Her incredible success and impact on the WNBA is a huge inspiration, and as a proud Indiana business, we wanted to pay tribute to her achievements!"

This thing is impressive.

Have y'all ever been in a corn maze? I have, and it was the single-most frustrating thing I've ever experienced in my life. The map they gave me at a little kiosk by the barn was most definitely not accurate, and I was more lost than Joe Biden on his way to anywhere except the ice cream freezer.

And to make matters worse, it was getting dark. I was frantically trying to make my way out before a chainsaw-wielding maniac or a town full of murderous children emerged to hack me into pieces.

Fortunately, my savior came along — a woman, perched atop her boyfriend's shoulders, peering over the corn and leading us to the exit.

Was it cheating? Yes. But as I sat at the barn, I decided it was better to be a cheater sipping on a hotty toddy in safety than a rule-follower fighting for my life in the corn.

When Graphic Design Goes Wrong

Florida State Baseball announced the hiring of Drew Linder as the program’s new Director of Operations on Monday. And the graphic they used for the announcement made everyone (including me) do a double take.

Look:

Now, I am certainly no graphic design expert. Not even close. But I just think maybe a gold background would have made him look a little bit less like he was trying to steal the moon with a group of tiny yellow minions.

And I was not the only one who felt this way.

We love a wholesome, funny roast to take attention away from the Seminoles' atrocious start to the football season.

But, apparently, FSU baseball doesn't understand how social media works. Because they DELETED their most popular tweet of the year — the one with the most engagement that had everyone talking — just because they got tired of a few jokes.

So they re-did their Drew Linder announcement post, this time using a different photo that didn't make him look like he had a U-haul truck for shoulders.

"Garnet-on-garnet looks better on the baseball field than a graphic," they posted on X.

Party poopers.

That's OK, though, because the Internet still had fun with it.

Let's open the mailbag.

Tom From Atlanta Wants To Sell You A Refrigerator

At some point last week, I wrote about fridgescaping — the trend of decorating the interior of one's refrigerator.

Like this:

Tom Writes:

This is funny because I sell refrigerators made in Italy, where the pizza with mayo and eggs are from, and for all my tradeshows I get fake foods to decorate my fridges. Is fake food ok for this? But after about 6 shows, the steak is the biggest hit, followed closely by the key-lime tart. I do not have a pizza with mayo and hard boiled eggs.

My boss and coworkers thought I was stupid for putting fake foods in our fridges, but now I know I am vindicated!! If your readers need a fridge for their boat or RV, send them my way!

Amber:

Shameless plug, but OK. If anyone needs a small refrigerator for your boat or RV with some fake food inside, please contact Tom from Atlanta.

Tom, if you make any sales, I'd like commission in the form of actual key lime tarts.

But while we're on the subject of RVs and shameless plugs, I'm about one rash decision away from purchasing a recreational vehicle. Not the big kind that costs more than my house. Rather, one of those small pull-behinds (used) that's big enough for me, my husband and my dog to get up and go whenever we feel like it.

When I'm not tracking Casey Anthony on Facebook, I'm scrolling Facebook Marketplace …just waiting for a good deal. I'm planning that big trip to Yellowstone next year, and I'd really rather not tent camp with the grizzly bears.

So if you have any recommendations for small, reliable pull-behinds (or if you happen to be selling one for less than an arm and a leg), hit me up.

What Does Mike L. Have Against Shoes?

I said last week I cannot stand to walk around my house without slippers.

Mike writes:

My wife is the same way, she uses slides instead of slippers, but she has an inside pair and an outside pair. Me, I might have socks on but I'm usually barefoot. I'll take out the trash, go to the garage, walk around with the dog outside, all with naked feet, and she is absolutely disgusted by that.

Amber:

Your wife is right, that's disgusting.

That said, my dog runs around outside barefoot, and I let her stomp all over my house, so maybe that's just as bad.

Benjamin D. Didn't Like My Katy Perry Image Last Week

Amber, I think I can speak for all of Screencaps Nation: do not quit your day job for romance writing.

A case of pipe cleaners and industrial strength bleach couldn't scrub the image from my brain. The horror…

Amber:

Fine. Don't let anyone tell you I can't take constructive criticism.

I'll become a horror writer instead. Your days are numbered, Stephen King.

Stuff I Liked — NFL Week 1

