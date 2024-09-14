Deployed Military Members Call Out Kamala Harris For Her Biggest Debate Lie

Yes, I'm doing a military blog this morning. No, I'm not David Hookstead. I know. It ain't my lane, but Hook's somewhere in Madison right now getting ready for Bama-Wisconsin, and I ain't about to interrupt him.

That's not fair.

Anyway, I'll gladly pick up the slack, because someone has to do it and I thoroughly enjoy A) our country, and B) making fun of Kamala Harris.

Right now, I get to do both!

While many believe the current vice president won the debate against the former president earlier this week – and she probably did – that doesn't mean it was a flawless showing. Far from it, in fact.

And now, things are really taking a southward turn thanks to our great active duty military members overseas. Yes, Kamala – they do exist, despite what you say!

Finally, someone fact-checked Kamala Harris

I mean, that's funny. Funny is funny, and that right there is the good stuff. Talk about a whiff. An all-time whiff here from Kamala. Not saying it's the worst gaff to come out of that administration — Joe Biden said earlier this week he was gonna "do 9/11," so it's a high bar – but it's also a baaaaaaaaaaaaaad look.

Yes, Kamala Harris. There ARE active military members deployed right now, as we speak. True story. Seems like something you should know as … the vice president … but maybe I'm wrong? Maybe the … vice president … doesn't know basic things such as if and/or where we have active military members stationed around the world.

And, to be honest, I expect this sort of attitude from Joe Biden. That cat has been checked out for MONTHS now. Has he left the beach since the Dems put a knife in his back? No clue. I wouldn't, frankly. But Kamala Harris is supposed to be at least competent, right? That's their whole thing.

They pushed Joe out so they could insert someone who at least knew basic things, like if we had active duty military members currently deployed.

Oh well. Trump said something dumb about cats and dogs, so nobody cares about stuff like this. That's the world we live in.

Sad.

Reaction time!