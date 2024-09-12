Danica Patrick Calls Out Taylor Swift For Insufferable Gaslighting With Kamala Harris Post

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris after Tuesday's debate … haven't you heard?!

It's all the rage right now. Swifties are rejoicing. The right is panicking. The left is already preparing Kamala's inauguration speech. The internet is in shambles.

Trump, meanwhile, is taking the high road and only saying that he prefers Brittany Mahomes anyway.

PS: so do I. She's always been better, but most of y'all aren't ready for that conversation.

Anyway … where was I? Oh yeah! Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris. OutKick OG Danica Patrick, the ex-racer who is now somewhat of a right-leaning social media political pundit, called out Swift's BS from the jump on her Instagram story, claiming that Swift's team had that endorsement drawn up for weeks.

And you know what? That's exactly what I said! Which means, of course, that Danica is 100% right:

Danica Patrick ain't falling for Taylor Swift's nonsense

"There's no way that long post was ready right after the debate," Danica said. "I have been on the other side, that was probably written and revised by a team over the last week. AKA. A plan."

Amen, sister. Preeeeech! Don't let Taylor Swift and the insufferable Swifties fool you, folks. Don't be gas-lit.

Kamala Harris didn't win her over with a great debate performance. Trust me. I promise you, Taylor Swift didn't give a shit what Kamala said or did during the debate.

She could've come out and promised to ban all shitty pop songs in the US – which would've ended Taylor's career – and Taylor still would've voted for her. She doesn't care about Kamala's policies. Hell, she doesn't care about any of it!

Look at Taylor Swift's flight log each year and tell me she cares about the left's favorite buzz word: climate change.

Come on! Of course she doesn't! It's all virtue signaling. It's all gas-lighting. It's all for show. Taylor Swift and her team drew up that BS endorsement weeks ago – if not months ago – and then pumped it out after Trump's closing argument to make it look like Kamala had won them over.

She won 'em over looooooooooooong ago, folks. You know it, I know it, Danica Patrick knows it.

Danica, by the way, has my vote!