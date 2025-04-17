Military Drops Epic Video Crushing Woke Diversity Losers: WATCH

The military continues to prove it's only focused on one thing under President Donald Trump's leadership:

Killing bad people.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was chosen by Trump to lead the Pentagon, and there have already been some swift changes.

Gone are the days of woke recruiting ads and politically correct nonsense. There's been a complete vibe shift as America reminds the world who is the most powerful person on the block.

Department of Defense drops epic anti-diversity hype video.

In case anyone thinks Hegseth and the rest of the military plan on backtracking, it was made clear Wednesday night that's simply not going to happen.

The DoD released an epic hype video featuring American warriors decked out in combat kit, but that wasn't the sole purpose of the X post.

It was to make clear that the idea "diversity is our strength" is a complete joke.

"The Dumbest Phrase in our military history is ‘Our Diversity Is Our Strength.’ Our Strength is the AMERICAN WARRIOR," the caption reads.

You can watch the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hats off to the DoD and the military for dropping an awesome video. It's also, obviously, 100% correct. As I often say, bullets and bombs don't discriminate.

They'll kill everyone the same. It makes no difference what your sex, religion or sexual orientation is. Bombs and bullets don't care.

That's why the only hiring standard in the military should be that the best of the best get the job. There's no room for DEI when it comes to life and death, and that's exactly what the military is.

It's an organization with the singular purpose of keeping our great country safe. That means killing people who threaten us and our way of life. There's no room for anything other than setting high standards and only accepting people who can meet them.

Find the best men and women possible and get them in the best jobs possible. End of story. If you don't understand that, then you simply have no idea what you're talking about.

Let's keep the energy rolling and let's make sure our enemies are forced to sleep with one eye open at night. I don't want to have it any other way. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.