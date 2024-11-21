Denzel Washington Announces Major News About Being Sober And Alcohol

Denzel Washington hasn't had a drink in a decade.

The incredibly popular actor is one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment industry, and he's incredibly talented.

We're talking about the man responsible for making "Remember the Titans" a must-watch film, and there are many other major credits to his name.

While he's dominated Hollywood for decades, he's also apparently had some private struggles with alcohol.

Denzel Washington reveals he's been sober for a decade

Washington revealed in a recent interview that he'll be sober for 10 years in December, and his old drinking habits caused "damage."

"I’ve done a lot of damage to the body. We’ll see. I’ve been clean. Be ten years this December. I stopped at sixty and I haven’t had a thimble’s worth since. Things are opening up for me now—like being seventy. It’s real. And it’s okay. This is the last chapter—if I get another thirty, what do I want to do? My mother made it to ninety-seven," Washington revealed in an Esquire profile.

Just how much was Washington drinking before he decided to put down alcohol and get sober? Two bottles of wine a day.

"Wine is very tricky. It’s very slow. It ain’t like, boom, all of a sudden. And part of it was we built this big house in 1999 with a ten-thousand-bottle wine cellar, and I learned to drink the best. So I’m gonna drink my ’61s and my ’82s and whatever we had. Wine was my thing, and now I was popping $4,000 bottles just because that’s what was left. And then later in those years I’d call Gil Turner’s Fine Wines & Spirits on Sunset Boulevard and say, Send me two bottles, the best of this or that. And my wife’s saying, Why do you keep ordering just two? I said, Because if I order more, I’ll drink more. So I kept it to two bottles, and I would drink them both over the course of the day," the "Inside Man" actor further explained.

Good for Washington for getting sober after deciding he had an alcohol problem. No matter what the substance might be, struggling with abuse is something many Americans have experienced.

Alcohol is right near the top of the list if not right at the top of substances people can struggle with. Fortunately for Washington, he decided he had a problem, put the wine down and hasn't had a drink in a decade.

Major props to him for getting ahead of the issue before it spiraled out of control. Let me know what you think of Washington's revelation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.