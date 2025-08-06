Denmark Is Apparently Turning Its Back On Art After Plan To Remove Topless Mermaid Statue From Public Revealed

It's a dark day in Denmark as plans to remove a topless mermaid statue are revealed.

It's a dark day for the fine people of Denmark. As if having a zoo ask people to donate their pets to be fed to the animals wasn’t dark enough, they now have plans to attack art.

A 13ft-tall topless mermaid statue is going to be removed from public view. Apparently, they've decided to turn their back on art.

They've decided to side with the crazy cat ladies who dare to insult the piece of art by reducing it to simplistic characterizations. They label it "ugly and pornographic" and dare to say the statue is a "man’s hot dream of what a woman should look like."

That's truly disgusting. How dare they attack art this way? The Big Mermaid, as it's called, isn't new to such controversy and unconscionable attacks.

It was originally unveiled in Copenhagen back in 2006, a few hundred yards from the famous statue of the Little Mermaid. It was reduced, as it is now, before being moved in 2018 to its rather large naked breasts.

Now, The Independent reports, Denmark's agency for palaces and culture is planning to remove the statue from its current home at Dragør Fort out of public view. The agency has reportedly decided that the mermaid doesn’t fit with the cultural heritage of the fort.

All is not lost in Denmark, there are those defending the topless mermaid statue

The fort, which dates back to 1910, must have a rich cultural heritage for hating art. Now there are those who are pushing back against this turn against art and who are willing to fight the good fight in defense of the topless mermaid.

A Danish newspaper editor by the name of Aminata Corr Thrane is one of them. She compares the attack on the statue to body-shaming.

She wrote, "Do naked female breasts have to have a specific academic shape and size to be allowed to appear in public?"

Well said. Aminata gets it. If they start with the topless mermaid statue, where will this attack on art end?

The man who designed the statue, Peter Bech, is also defending the statue and its large boobs. He said of the controversy, "The mermaid has completely normal proportions in relation to her size. Of course, the breasts are big on a big woman."

The criticism, according to Beck, is "pure nonsense." He's hoping some sort of compromise can be reached, as he notes the statue does attract tourists.

Would the haters of art prefer the mermaid to be covered from head to tail?