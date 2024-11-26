Denmark Becomes First Country To Tax Cow Farts In The Name Of Climate Change!

This stinks!

Denmark has become the first country in the world to begin imposing a methane emissions tax on farmers and cattle ranchers all in the name of what else, but climate change! The world's first tax on agricultural emissions will include methane produced by animal farts.

"We will do what it takes to reach our climate goals," the country's Green Tripartite minister said in a statement. "[It is a] huge, huge task that is now underway: to transform large parts of our land from agricultural production to forestry, to natural spaces, to ensure that we can bring life back [to our coastlines," minister Jeppe Bruus added.

Wow. They really did it. What was once thought of as a fear-mongering conspiracy has once again proven true. Hm, why does this continue to happen?

TAXING WILL LEAD TO OBEDIANCE

The climate change elitists have now done the unthinkable and are going to tax the average, hard-working farmer even more money if he can't get Piglet over there to control her gas. Because there's no way to actually talk to ya know, a living animal and have a conversation about not being ladylike by ripping farts and belching in front of everyone, farmers and dairy owners plan to add a chemical supplement to the animal feed that they hope will reduce methane emissions.

Ah. Just another random chemical to change the entire bodily function of an animal that will then be consumed by humans after - what could possibly go wrong? I'm sure this has all been properly vetted and completely healthy for all of us.

The tax will absolutely have an economic hit on farmers, with each cow being taxed an expected $200 or so with the new anti-emissions law. What happens when a farmer can't afford that? They will have to either cut down on the number of animals that they breed, or sell their land - both things that the government would benefit from.

IT'S COMING HERE

"A tax on pollution has the aim to change behavior," the minister continued, and with that what this is all about - more control, more power and more for the State and less for the individual.

If you think this is limited to just Denmark, think again, as even Europe's largest dairy cooperative, Arla Foods, agrees with what Denmark is doing. And once one BBQ rib is ripped off, the others will soon follow.

The agriculture industry in America is already under attack as production costs continue to rise along with more restrictions involving irrigation rights and, of course, climate change.

And with climate change being such a broad topic that is engulfing anything and everything in its' path to power, nothing will be safe, not even one's flatulence.

