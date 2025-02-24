Denise Richards & Sami Sheen Reveal Where They Draw The Line With Their OnlyFans Content

Denise Richards might have followed her daughter Sami Sheen into the world of OnlyFans, but that’s as far as these two are going. There's not going to be any mother-daughter bonding over content anytime soon.

The 54-year-old actress and her daughters Sami and Lola Sheen did an interview recently with People and the topic of mom and her daughter's OnlyFans careers came up. Lola hasn’t followed the other two into the "family business."

Although she said of mom's decision to join the platform, "Whatever makes her happy." Sami agrees, except for the fact that mom joined OnlyFans right after she did.

The reason the now-20-year-old joined as soon as she turned 18, she admits, was for the money. Her job at the candy shop wasn’t going to cut it and, evidently, mom and dad Charlie Sheen weren’t forking over a sizable allowance.

"I really wanted to get an apartment, and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn't going to cut it," Sami told People. "So I went to the next best thing and made an OnlyFans."

Denise Richards and daughter Sami Sheen have a line they won’t cross

Well, you have to hand it to her. She wasn’t going to her parents with her hand out. She was determined to make an honest living by selling content to strangers on the internet.

The move has paid off. Sami can afford her own apartment, her own car, a boob job, and a new nose. That's the kind of success that only hard work can deliver.

Despite all that success for Sami and her mom, there's a line these two won’t cross when it comes to their content and that's going on each other's OnlyFans pages. That's not happening.

This family is an unusual one, but they're not going there. Sami said of checking out her mom's account, "No, that would be weird." Denise agrees, "Yes, we draw a line there."

Obviously, everything else isn’t weird.

There are more and more families getting into the perfectly legit business venture of creating and selling content through subscription-based platforms on the internet. That's not weird at all.