Denise Richards Encourages Tori Spelling To Go Topless Behind A Paywall, Tori Wants A Third Boob Job First

Tori Spelling, like the rest of us, has bills to pay. That includes some upcoming college tuition for her five kids. The 51-year-old revealed that she's considering taking some drastic measures to pay for it all.

By drastic measures, she says that she's contemplating joining OnlyFans.

Denise Richards, who is also in her 50s and has taken her talents behind a paywall and cashed in, joined Tori's misSPELLING podcast and encouraged her friend to go for it. Tori brought up the topic, seemingly looking for some advice.

Denise responded to the apparent hesitation to join the subscription platform on Tori's behalf by asking, "What the f*ck are you waiting for?"

A fair question. Tori responds by shifting the attention to a drag on the OnlyFans parade in the room with them, who is advising her not to join the platform.

Denise was having none of it. She told the other person, "She has nothing to lose. We have nothing to lose. At our age, people want to see us? F*ck it."

It couldn’t have been said any better. Obviously, Denise gets it. She goes on to describe OnlyFans as a fan site where you can communicate differently than you can on platforms like Instagram.

Tori Spelling is lucky to have Denise Richards to learn from

You know, if you want to pull your boobs out for your fans and have them pay you for that, then you can. That's the beauty of joining OnlyFans.

Denise added, "Do I do topless? Yeah. But I already have it out there, cause I did f*cking Playboy."

Upon learning that Tori's boobs weren't already out there on the internet like hers are, she says, "Oh. Well, you might as well have them out there."

Some more solid, friendly advice from Denise here. Why not? You've made it all the way to your 50s without putting them out there. There's never been a better time to do so.

The pep talk appears to have hit home for the former 90210 star. By the end of it, she seems to be onboard with putting her boobs out there, but there's one order of business to take care of first.

Tori must first go under the knife again. She responded, "After the third boob job, because I hate them right now."

It's all very simple for Denise. She summed it up by saying, "At our age, I'm like if someone wants to see my boobies and see me naked, I'm like f*cking thank you!"

Sign me up for a Denise Richards life coaching session any time.