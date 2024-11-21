Epic Trailer Drops For New Action Movie With Hollywood Star: WATCH

A new trailer is out for "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera."

The highly-anticipated movie with Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. is a sequel to the incredibly popular 2018 film "Den of Thieves."

The plot is described simply as, "Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange."

Sounds pretty fun, right? Well, the trailer is pure adrenaline. Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

New "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" trailer released.

How awesome does this movie look? It looks like it's going to be a very fun ride, in my humble opinion. The original movie was a ton of fun.

It was a classic example of a movie you can switch your brain off and just enjoy. It was the definition of a popcorn flick.

Now, viewers get to see Gerard Butler return as Big Nick as he links up with the character he hunted in the first film.

The original movie was full of action. Judging from the preview, "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" will bring the same kind of energy. That's great news for viewers.

You can catch "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" in theaters starting January 10. It definitely looks like it will be worth checking out. Let me know what you think of the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.