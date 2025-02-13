Democrats Savagely Roasted Over Stupid Tweet

The Democrats are getting cooked for a viral tweet involving Tulsi Gabbard.

The former Hawaii Democrat was confirmed Wednesday to be President Donald Trump's new Director of National Intelligence.

Despite some questions about whether she'd make it, the Army Lt. Col. was pushed through as DNI….and that led to the Democrats getting roasted.

Democrats roasted over dumb tweet.

The Democrats took to X Wednesday night to declare "every single Senate Democrat voted against confirming Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence."

I guess that was supposed to be some kind of brag, but it didn't work out well.

People flooded the comments, roasting away. Check out some responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Watching the Democrats clown themselves on social media will never get old. What were they hoping to accomplish here?

What was the goal? All that appears to have happened is the top bullet point was failing to stop Tulsi Gabbard's nomination.

Since when did bragging about losing become a power move? Seems pretty dumb and foolish. Yet, let's not let their mistakes stop us from having a good time.

This is arguably some of the best free content on the internet.

We'll have to wait to see what Democrats cook up next, but I have no doubt people on X will be ready and waiting to take care of business. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.