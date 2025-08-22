Democrats Are Just Starting To Realize Everyone Hates Their Favorite Woke Words

It seems like it's way too late to come to this realization

I was taught not to judge a book by its cover, even though — despite the kind sentiment — that's a stupid saying.

I mean, if you held up a romance novel and a Stephen King book, I think I'd know which one I'd rather read without turning a page.

But while you can't always tell someone's politics based on how they look, I think it's fair to say that you can at least get a pretty good idea of where they stand based on how they talk.

I know that when I talk to people, I'm always pleasant, but I do tune out a little if words like "privilege" or "patriarchy" start getting tossed around, or if they start going on about an "existential threat" to anything.

Democracy, climate, Hooters… alright, so maybe I start listening a little for that last one.

We all know the Democrats' biggest problem is a lack of sound policies, and the ones they have are straight-up Looney Tunes.

Actually, that's an insult to the fine work of the Looney Tunes.

I'm not sure any undecided voter sees policies that lead to more crime and dudes spiking volleyballs in girls' faces and thinks, "That. Give me that."

But as big a problem as the policies is the way the Dems talk about them, and now — nearly a year after a sound tub-thumping in the 2024 Election, the likes of which haven't been seen since the days of Chumbawamba — one think-tank has decided to tell leftists that it's time to rein it in.

Think Tank Says It's Time To Stop Using Everyone's Least Favorite Woke Words

A new memo from Third Way — a self-described center-left — think tank is advising Democrats to stop using some of their favorite words because, news flash, they're driving normal folks away from the party.

It's kind of a long list (which in itself should have been a red flag), but I pulled a few of the greatest hits that they're only now realizing people hate… after years of people saying how much they hate these words.

Some words they advise reeling in — dubbed "Therapy Speak" — send a message of "I’m more empathetic than you, and you are callous to hurting other’s feelings," according to Third Way. These include leftist hallmarks like "privilege," "triggering," "safe space," "microaggression," and "body shaming."

Then you've got "Seminar Room Language," like "subverting norms, "systems of oppression," "critical theory," and "cultural appropriation." Third Way said these are meant to make the speaker sound smart while making kitchen table issues sound trivial.

Other words that they say need to be benched include nonsensical progressive favorites like "the unhorsed," "food insecurity," "person who immigrated," "chest feeding," "cisgender, "deadnaming," and, the one that I think made more people check out of the left-wing agenda more than any other: "pregnant person."

They're even saying to chillax with saying "LGBTQIA+."

I mean, your douchey woke friends might have to start resorting to speaking with grunts and hand signals after their vocabulary takes a beating like this.

Democrats Still Don’t Get Why They’re Losing

Credit to Third Way for calling this nonsense out, but even this seems as hollow as anything else the Left has done in the last two decades.

Why do they want to do away with these words? Not because they realize that people are rejecting the policies that the words are associated with. They think that the words themselves are what are keeping people from voting blue or registering as a Democrat.

It's just like how after the last election, a lot of Democrats thought the reason Kamala Harris lost wasn't because she was a cackling, word-salad-spewing buffoon at every turn of the campaign or because the party's platform is all about unnecessary vanity causes that don't affect the overwhelming majority of Americans.

Nope. They were convinced that it was because Harris is a black female and because the Dems didn't have a Joe Rogan-like podcast.

No one misses the point like the Left.

Perhaps some sense has been knocked into the Dems over the last year, but for the most part, they still clearly don't get it.