Epic Photo Of Black Ops Members Goes Viral, Is Insanely Bada**

An epic photo of Delta Force operators is making waves on the internet.

Delta Force is the world's greatest direct action and hostage rescue military unit, and it's been that way since The Unit was formed decades ago.

You don't want to find yourself on the business end of a weapon being held by a Tier One operator. There are few guarantees in life.

That is certainly one of them.

Delta Force operators go viral.

The popular Instagram page @jsoc_archive shared a photo of multiple A Squadron Delta Force operators in Iraq, circa 2005-2006.

They're all fully kitted up with their weapons ready to rock and roll. Check out the awesome photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not know, Delta Force was the tip of the spear in Iraq and saw heavy combat during the initial invasion and the insurgency that followed.

Members of Delta Force also played a huge role in the hunt for the piece of human garbage known as Abu Musab al-Zarqawi.

The terrorist was eventually killed in 2006, and Unit operators were on site when it happened. They're also responsible for the capture of Saddam Hussein in 2003. Again, you don't want these guys looking for you.

It's never going to end well for the bad guys. Negotiations are over once they show up in the middle of the night.

Be thankful guys like that exist and are doing their part to keep this country safe. We definitely need them holding the line. Let me know what you think about Delta Force and Special Operations at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.