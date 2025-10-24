Black Ops Snipers Caught On Camera Putting Shooting Skills On Display: WATCH

Delta Force has four assault squadrons

An awesome video of Delta Force snipers is making the rounds online.

Delta Force is the Army's Tier One counter-terrorism and hostage rescue unit. It's the world's greatest direct action unit, and the men in the unit are tasked with America's most critical missions.

The selection process is absolutely brutal and only the best of the best make it through. We should all be thankful such a unit and such men exist.

Delta Force snipers put shooting skills on display.

In a viral Instagram video shared by JSOC_archive, a pair of Delta Force A Squadron snipers were filmed training at Hat Creek Training in Idaho. There are a total of four assault squadrons in The Unit, and plenty of other squadrons with critically vital roles.

The identity of the operators are thoroughly blurred out, but the footage shows them taking incredibly long-distance sniper shots.

Check out the incredible video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If there's one place you don't want to end up, it's a situation where dudes like the two above are coming for you.

There are a lot of elite sniper units in the world. The two units with the best snipers and CQB shooters are Delta Force and SEAL Team 6.

The snipers from both units are capable of making shots most people can't even comprehend, and the coolest thing is it all happens in the shadows. Most of the world will never know when they're taking care of business.

Maybe we should send them down to Venezuela!

What do you think about Delta Force and the world of black ops? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

