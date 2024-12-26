Delivery Driver Reportedly Stabs Customer Over Tip Amount

Whenever I order delivery, I spend a ridiculous amount of time trying to do some sort of calculation to determine what I deem to be a fair tip for that particular delivery.

I consider the price of the food and how much of it there is. I'll consider traffic and whether or not the driver will need to use toll roads to get to my apartment.

Hell, I've even factored in the weather, something I don't have any control over (yet).

And, if anyone asks why I do this, I'm just going to send them this story about a pizza delivery driver who is alleged to have rounded up an accomplice to attack a customer after being unhappy with the tip she was given.

According to ClickOrlando.com, the incident occurred in Kissimmee, Florida, which is south of Orlando proper.

Brianna Alvelo, 22, was a Marco's Pizza employee — a piece of info I'm sure made for a less-than-cool day at the Marco's Pizza corporate offices — and she was tasked with delivering a pie to the Riviera Motel in Kissimmee on Sunday.

According to the reports, the pizza was $33.10 and the victim paid with a $50 bill and requested change because no one is tipping 51% on anything. So, the victim tipped $2.

Avelo was apparently not pleased with this and recruited a male friend and the two returned to the room later that night after the woman, her boyfriend, and her five-year-old daughter were asleep.

Avelo and the man — who was carrying a gun — knocked on the door, then forced their way into the room after it was opened. Avelo and the male accomplice — who has not been identified — rummaged through the room with Avelo stabbing the victim 14 times with a pocket knife.

Fortunatley, the victim — who is also reported to be pregnant — was in stable condition.

What a nightmare situation.

Fortunately, the victim sounds like she's alright, but it's a tragic example of how crazy tipping culture has gotten. Tips aren't supposed to be expected, they're supposed to be for a job well done.

This was certainly not that.