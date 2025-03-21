Idiot Woman Tries To Pet Massive Buck, Nearly Ends In Disaster: WATCH

Play stupid games and you might end up winning a very stupid prize.

Tourists let loose in nature have a nasty habit of making bonehead decisions around animals. We see it time and time again.

People seem to think nature is a Disney movie. They think wild animals are your friendly household pet. That's not the case, and a new viral video will leave you shaking your head.

Woman tries to pet massive deer.

The popular Instagram page @touronsofnationalparks recently dropped an absolute banger of a video. A woman filming on her phone thought it was a good idea to walk up to a massive deer (appears to be a red deer) and then made an even dumber decision.

She attempted to pet the wild animal.

As you'd imagine, the big buck didn't appreciate that at all, and smacked her away with its antlers.

Check out the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It will never cease to amaze me how stupid some people can be out in the wild. It's mind-boggling. That deer's posture and body language made it clear it wasn't overly entertained by this woman.

Now, are deer aggressive animals? Not at all. They're generally scared of their own shadows, and take off at the first sign of trouble.

That's generally the case, but it's not always the case. Like any animal, they will lash out if they feel threatened, but unlike most animals, they have massive antlers attached to their skull.

The last thing you want is to get smoked by a deer's rack.

Make much smarter decisions or you might end up being featured on OutKick Outdoors for the wrong reasons like this lady. Have a fun nature story? Let me hear about it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

