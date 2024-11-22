Declassified CIA Document Makes Terrifying Claims About Mars And Ancient Creatures

A declassified document about Mars might send a chill down your spine.

UFOs and aliens are a popular subject here at OutKick. People can't get enough of the unexplainable, and I don't blame them.

The amount of video footage we have of objects in the sky that have no explanation is definitely concerning.

Well, I suggest you buckle up because there's more troubling content to ponder.

Declassified CIA document about Mars is terrifying.

A declassified CIA document shows an interview conducted with someone in 1984 who allegedly used astral projection in the past, according to Unilad. Astral projection is described as, "an intentional OBE that usually involves the experience that the self can seem to travel far from their body — even to other countries or planets."

Buckle up because the CIA apparently using out-of-body experiences to explore what Mars was like over a million years ago isn't even the craziest part. It's what the document shows that is bone-chilling.

The subject being interviewed by the CIA claims to have seen a "dying" race of creatures described as incredibly tall, "thin" and "ancient."

"They're dying, it's past their time or age," the subject told the CIA member conducting the interview. You can read the specific page from the report below.

There are so many things about this situation that I don't even know where to begin. First, why was the CIA using astral projection to explore Mars in the past?

Am I crazy or is that an egregious waste of time and resources? It's either that or the CIA knows something the rest of us don't. If that's the case, then it's time for a very terrifying conversation about the reality we're living in.

Furthermore, the subject being interviewed *ALLEGEDLY* witnessed a dying race of "ancient" people in structures on Mars.

If that's not absolutely terrifying, then I don't know what is. The page from the document shown above could be out of a horror movie.

Scary tall and skinny individuals trying to survive on Mars as they face extinction? Yeah, that's the definition of nightmare fuel, my friends.

Of course, there's also the very real possibility (and the most likely) that this interview from 1984 is complete BS and the guy was making it up as we went. Let's hope that's the case, because I want to live in a universe where humans are the only ones running the show. I don't need to lose sleep over Mars potentially having an ancient race of aliens. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.