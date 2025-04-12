Debate: Customer Refuses To Tip Waiter Because Food Didn't Look Like The Menu

To tip or not to tip? That is the question these days - but what happens when it's literally not the waiter's fault why things went sour with the food?

A daughter is defending her family's decision not to tip a waiter because they "barely served them," after there was an issue with the way the food came out.

The story has now engulfed social media and has become quite the debate over tipping etiquette as well as people's frustrations regarding having to tip on what seems like everything these days.

However, in this instance, the family decided not to tip for what many are calling a petty reason - the Hard Rock Cafe fajitas DIDN'T LOOK LIKE THEY DID IN THE PICTURE ON THE MENU.

Really? It's 2025, and we're just learning that what we see in commercials isn't the way food actually looks in real life? Yikes.

TIPPING HAS GOTTEN OUT OF CONTROL - BUT THERE ARE STILL STANDARDS

"My parents are like, ‘Hey, so like, this is not what we ordered. You said it would be a ton of food. You said it would be like the picture. This is not like the picture at all," Jenna Simpson posted on her TikTok as she recounted the ordeal. She says that when her parents told the waiter which led to a manager coming over, that's when things really hit the fan.

According to Simpson, the manager began "talking over them," which eventually led to her parents and the manager yelling at each other, with "everyone in the bar area is like, turning like, open-mouthed, staring at us," she continued.

Reactions have been ALL over the place as society has come to its wit's end when it comes to interacting with other humans these days and especially giving them money.

Some on social media said the family was in the wrong for blaming the waiter, who had nothing to do with the way the food was prepared and cooked. "That was a back of house issue, not the server's fault. Likewise, punishing the server because you didn't like what the manager said is also unfair," one person wrote.

"So I always tip something, but if it’s food it’s the kitchens fault when it comes to plating the food. For all we know she could be the only waitress for a huge section," another person chimed in, adding that customers don't always know the full story of what exactly is going on.

However, others argued the complete opposite; if the service was slow or not what was promised, then they don't deserve a tip.

"The picture on the menu is steak and chicken. #3 The first Manager doesn't deserve the role. #4 The Server forgot to bring the salad. The Server and Management totally failed," a person who claimed to work in the food and beverage industry wrote.

DID THE FAMILY GO TOO FAR?

While another answered exactly how you think social media would - by mocking Hard Rock Cafe, because of course.

"The first mistake was going to a Hard Rock Cafe restaurant. The pic is never what you get. The waiter was at fault," they wrote,.

One thing's for certain, Americans are getting absolutely fed up with tipping on EVERYTHING. We've all been there; the awkward moment when you order pick up and yet the worker turns their tablet around and it gives you three tipping options where you pretty much feel inclined to tip.

But in this instance, do you feel the mother was right to refuse to tip anyone on the staff, including the waiter? Let me know! Tweet me: @TheGunzShow

