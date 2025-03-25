Death’s Back: Nostalgic 'Final Destination' Franchise Returns With New Trailer

The Final Destination franchise that terrorized people in the 2000s and onward is back with a sixth installment, Final Destination: Bloodlines."

Does it look any good? Or has "Death" lost its sting?

On Tuesday, the first trailer for the new FD movie dropped, giving plenty of '80s and '90s kids thrills as the beloved horror franchise makes its return.

WATCH:

Known for its Rube-Goldberg-type scenarios, which often lead to a bloody, nasty death, the Final Destination franchise set itself up with a simple yet genius premise (which was first shopped as an X-Files episode).

The nameless, faceless antagonist known as Death itself comes after a main group of characters after they escape a cataclysmic scenario usually shown in the opening scene.

After people are saved in these horrific events, Death comes to pick them off one by one.

The protagonist of these films receives a premonition of the forthcoming catastrophe expected to kill the people, and the set-up is always a fear-inducing boost to casual scenarios.

Whether it’s a flight that crashes (too relevant nowadays) or driving behind a truck full of logs that might snap off and cause a major accident, for "Bloodlines," the story appears more convoluted.

Descendants of a woman who was supposed to die in a towering club with a glass floor that ultimately collapses, discovers that her lineage is being chased after Death to make up for the lives she saved with her premonition.

No one watches for the plot but rather for the mysterious and distorted ways these people die.

It was the original Saw franchise (i.e., psycho-gory splendor), and fans of Final Destination are surely glad to see its sweet return.

After five films, some are certainly better than others.

Underrated in my book is Final Destination 3, which ups the campiness of these deaths and the gore.

Leave the kids at home for this new movie.

That is, unless you’re entirely cool with them seeing someone get torn to shreds by a *Thursday Night* lawnmower.

Ignore the plot holes and enjoy the ride ... it may be your last! Muahahaha!

(Which movie is your favorite? Send me your pick or picks: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

The movie is set to be released on May 16.

