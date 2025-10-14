Netflix Releases Wild Preview For Series About Infamous Assassination, Features Loaded Cast: WATCH

Netflix's new limited series "Death By Lightning" looks incredible, and the cast is outrageously talented.

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: Death by Lightning is a drama series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him.

Cast: Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen, Nick Offerman, Betty Gilpin, Bradley Whitford and Shea Whigham

Release date: November 6, 2025

The murder and assassination of President James Garfield isn't something most people have any idea about in 2025. It was an absurd situation, and I'd encourage you all to read up on it. I won't get into all the details here, but it's certainly one of America's wackiest moments.

Now, Netflix will bring the story to viewers with "Death By Lightning," and the first preview for the series is elite.

Give it a watch below.

My first observation is that the cast of "Death by Lightning" is outrageously stacked. Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen, Nick Offerman, Betty Gilpin, Bradley Whitford and Shea Whigham is the definition of a powerhouse lineup.

Just two of those people appearing in a show together would be big. All of them in a Netflix limited series is guaranteed to be fire.

Shea Whigham is one of the most underrated talents in Hollywood. I'm not sure I've ever seen a single thing he was in that wasn't excellent.

The man's range is also absurdly impressive. He went from "Boardwalk Empire" and "True Detective" to "Vice Principals" with Danny McBride.

As a history buff and a guy who loves great entertainment, I have to say my expectations for "Death by Lightning" are incredibly high. We'll find out if it lives up to the hype starting November 6 on Netflix.