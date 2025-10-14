Netflix Releases Wild Preview For Series About Infamous Assassination, Features Loaded Cast: WATCH

President James Garfield died after being shot in 1881.

PublishedUpdated

Netflix's new limited series "Death By Lightning" looks incredible, and the cast is outrageously talented.

Basic info:

  • Streaming platform: Netflix
  • Plot: Death by Lightning is a drama series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him.
  • Cast: Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen, Nick Offerman, Betty Gilpin, Bradley Whitford and Shea Whigham
  • Release date: November 6, 2025
Death by Lightning. (L to R) Shea Whigham as Roscoe Conkling, Nick Offerman as Chester A. Arthur in episode 104 of Death by Lightning. Cr. Larry Horricks/Netflix © 2025

"Death by Lightning" is an upcoming limited series from Netflix. (Credit: Larry Horricks/Netflix © 2025)

Netflix releases preview for series about James Garfield's assassination.

The murder and assassination of President James Garfield isn't something most people have any idea about in 2025. It was an absurd situation, and I'd encourage you all to read up on it. I won't get into all the details here, but it's certainly one of America's wackiest moments.

Now, Netflix will bring the story to viewers with "Death By Lightning," and the first preview for the series is elite.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

My first observation is that the cast of "Death by Lightning" is outrageously stacked. Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen, Nick Offerman, Betty Gilpin, Bradley Whitford and Shea Whigham is the definition of a powerhouse lineup.

Just two of those people appearing in a show together would be big. All of them in a Netflix limited series is guaranteed to be fire.

Shea Whigham is one of the most underrated talents in Hollywood. I'm not sure I've ever seen a single thing he was in that wasn't excellent.

The man's range is also absurdly impressive. He went from "Boardwalk Empire" and "True Detective" to "Vice Principals" with Danny McBride.

Shea Whigham stars in the upcoming limited Netflix series "Death by Lightning." (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

As a history buff and a guy who loves great entertainment, I have to say my expectations for "Death by Lightning" are incredibly high. We'll find out if it lives up to the hype starting November 6 on Netflix. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.