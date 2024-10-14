Upcoming TV Series Focuses On Infamous Assassination, Features Loaded Cast

ProNetflix is releasing a series focused on the assassination of President James Garfield.

Garfield, America's 20th President, died on September 19, 1881 after being shot by assassin Charles Julius Guiteau and developing sepsis. Guiteau was actually a huge fan of Garfield, and became a killer after not receiving a political post he thought he deserved.

It's an infamous event many young Americans probably haven't even heard about before. That will change with Netflix's new series "Death by Lightning."

President James Abram Garfield died after being shot in 1881. (Photo by  Brady-Handy/Epics/Getty Images)

Netflix releases "Death by Lightning" details.

The streaming giant released details of the upcoming series from "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and it sounds like it's going to be awesome.

The plot is simply described as, "A drama series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer, Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him."

The cast is outrageously loaded. It includes Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen, Nick Offerman, Bradley Whitford and Shea Whigham.

That's an absolute murderer's row of talent for any TV series. Add in the fact Benioff and Weiss are creative geniuses and it's hard to imagine the series won't be outstanding.

Did they botch the ending of "GoT"? Yes, and that's a mountain I'm willing to die on. However, the vast majority of the series was TV at its finest.

Now, they'll take a crack at one of the most bizarre political stories in America's history. I'm definitely excited to see how it all shakes out.

Netflix is releasing a series about the murder of President James Garfield, and it features Michael Shannon and several other great actors. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Production on the series is finished, but there's no known release date yet. My best guess would be that we're looking at a 2025 release. I'll definitely watch it whenever it gets here. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

