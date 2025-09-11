DC Comics Axes 'Red Hood' After Writer Cheers Charlie Kirk Assassination

DC Comics has canceled its Red Hood series after just one issue, following disturbing social media posts from writer Gretchen Felker-Martin celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The first issue was released on Wednesday, but DC has now pulled the plug on all future installments.

In a notice to retailers, DC said, "DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold."

The cancellation came after Felker-Martin — a trans-identifying male — mocked Kirk’s assassination online.

"Thoughts and prayers you Nazi bitch," Felker-Martin wrote on Bluesky. "Hope the bullet's okay after touching Charlie Kirk."

Bluesky has since suspended Felker-Martin from the platform.

When asked by PopVerse about the reason for the Red Hood cancellation, the company issued a broader statement: "At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct."

This isn’t the first time Felker-Martin has been tied to violent rhetoric. In Felker-Martin's 2022 novel Manhunt, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is depicted being burned alive in her home. Just last month, the writer was suspended from Bluesky after posting, "I hope someone splits her skull" about Rowling, which Bluesky confirmed violated its rules against explicit death threats.

On Wednesday, before Kirk's assassination, Felker-Martin wrote of the Red Hood series: "kept seeing people [trigger warning] RED HOOD #1 for suicide, and for the life of me I could not figure out why until I remembered it opens with a bunch of cops shooting themselves. i just don't really consider them people."

Bluesky Cracks Down On Users Celebrating Death Of Charlie Kirk

The backlash to Felker-Martin’s comments came as social platforms scrambled to respond to widespread celebratory posts about Kirk’s death.

Bluesky, where Felker-Martin’s comments circulated, issued a warning Thursday: "Glorifying violence or harm violates Bluesky’s Community Guidelines. We review reports and take action on content that celebrates harm against anyone. Violence has no place in healthy public discourse."

Other companies, including Meta, Reddit, Discord and YouTube, also announced steps to restrict content tied to the killing.

DC Comics Pulls 'Red Hood' After Disgusting Comments From Gretchen Felker-Martin

DC has a history of cutting ties with creators over misconduct or offensive public actions.

In 2018, Border Town was canceled following abuse allegations against writer Eric M. Esquivel. In 2020, projects tied to Warren Ellis and Cameron Stewart were dropped after misconduct allegations. In 2017, DC canceled planned trade paperbacks after writer Gerard Jones was arrested on child-pornography charges. And in 2013, a planned Superman story from Orson Scott Card was shelved indefinitely amid backlash to his activism against same-sex marriage.

Felker-Martin had previously contributed to Harley Quinn #41 before being given the Red Hood project, which was marketed for mature readers.