I Suffered A Nightmare Uber Experience That Will Enrage People

Ladies and gentlemen, I have suffered a horrible Uber experience that still has me beyond livid the next morning.

I'm a big fan of Uber and Lyft. I prefer rideshare apps over driving for a couple very simple reasons. First, it's cheaper over time for me in Washington, D.C. over buying a car, and second, I don't have to worry about maintenance, insurance or anything else.

I fire up the app, call and ride and leave. I've been using the apps since college and have had a lot of incredible experiences.

However, things took a turn in the worst way possible Wednesday night.

My Wednesday night Uber was a nightmare.

I go and get wings with some friends every single Wednesday in what is known in the group chat as Wings Wednesdays with the Boys.

It's a great time. The wings are cheap, the beer is reasonably priced where we go and it gives everyone an opportunity to catch up and trade notes of what's happened since we last saw each other.

Seeing as how I live in the Washington, D.C. area, I walk to the wings spot when the sun is up and then Uber home when it's down for safety reasons.

Little did I know what awaited me when I ordered my Uber Wednesday night. I call the Uber and the first thing I notice is that it's parked like a block off for a bit. Does this guy expect me to come to him?

I have no idea, but eventually he gets where he needs to be, and I pop in the car. I'm immediately greeted by an absolute foul smell that I think had to be a combination of cigarettes, weed and body odor. I'm honestly not even sure, but it was awful. It stunk so bad that I pretty much had to hold my breath.

Things were about to get much worse. The driver is *BLASTING* a song literally titled "P*ssy," and it's the most inappropriate song I've ever heard. I have a short recording of it, but I probably can't post it without losing my job. It's that bad.

It's just nonstop singing about what the song is titled after and the lyrics are beyond graphic. It's downright repulsive music.

I pull out my phone to record the clip mentioned above because I'm fairly confident nobody will believe this is happening to me without proof. Can you guess what happens next?

The flash goes off and it's pitch black inside the car. Pretty awkward. You'd also think that this guy, who has the seat in front of me so far back that I'm practically pinned in, would get the message and shape up a little bit.

Nope.

The next song he blasts so loud that my noise canceling headphones can't block it out is more trash that is beyond description.

We finally show up to the Hookstead Compound (location classified), and as I leave the vehicle, he makes some chippy comment about me enjoying the rest of my night.

For the first time ever, I rate a driver less than five stars and tweet the message below:

To Uber's credit, the company reached out within minutes, refunded the entire trip and gave me a $10 travel credit. That's fine. I didn't expect anything at all, to be honest. I was just beyond pissed, and I'm still pissed as I write this.

I remember the days when Uber drivers were kind of cool people with wild stories. Instead of that fun experience, I endured what I endured Wednesday night.

I smelled so bad after getting out of the vehicle that I had to literally wash my clothes immediately. The stench was overwhelming.

Will I stop using Uber? Absolutely not. Is it insane I had to deal with what might be the worst Uber driver of all time? Yes. I have low expectations. Just get me home. That's it. There's no excuse for the car to stink and for anyone to be playing music that is so repulsive it makes your blood boil. What do you think about the situation and how Uber responded? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.