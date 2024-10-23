The True Power Of America's Submarine Fleet And Nuclear Weapons Explained: WATCH

Published|Updated

No country on the planet wants to mess with America's submarine fleet.

Former Navy submarine commander Rob Peters joined me on the latest episode of American Joyride to talk about the true power of submarines, strategic deterrence, nuclear weapons, leadership at sea and much more.

Of all the interviews I've done recently, this is definitely one of my favorites, and it's a great change of pace from the combat stories you all know and love. 

As always, grab your favorite snack and let's roll. You can watch the full interview with Rob below (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

American Joyride, The Truth About Submarine Warfare And America’s Nuclear Deterrent

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Rob's story as much as I did sharing it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.