Working Class Man Suffers Air Conditioning Disaster In Heat Wave, Results Are Brutal

Things just get worse and worse after the Great Flood that wiped out the Hookstead Compound.

What happens when a working class man with blue-collar roots loses his air conditioning during a brutal heat wave?

Welcome to my hell.

As OutKick readers know, I don't come from much. I grew up in rural Wisconsin, and when you grow up where I'm from, you grow up quickly.

Everything you have is paid for in blood and sweat. There are no handouts, and the harsh Wisconsin winters will harden souls very fast.

The key word in that sentence was "winters." I'm now dealing with an entirely different animal.

Heat.

My air conditioning is cooked.

As you all know, I lost the Hookstead Compound (location classified) a few months ago in an event known now as the Great Flood.

It was a horror show unlike anything you could imagine. The night of March 19th will live in infamy. You can prepare for a lot in life.

You can't prepare for utter annihilation. After several months, I was able to rebuild. It has cost me about $60,000 (so far) in working-class cash up front to get it done, but fortunately, that will all be reimbursed.

Not a fun bullet to bite, but one I had to take because there were no other options. Little did I know my problems were only just getting started.

Shortly after returning, I discovered my HVAC system wasn't working. A crack team of experts was brought in, but there was no clear answer.

The theory? There could be a leak, and while I can't reveal all the details due to some people involved, we found ourselves in a brutal situation.

No air conditioning as temperatures will soar and crack 100 degrees for several days. Plans were immediately drawn up to mitigate the disaster I'm now in.

One option floated by my fiancée was withdrawing to a working-class hotel or AirBnb. I won't lie. It was briefly considered, but after already having to evacuate once, I'm not doing it twice.

Sometimes, you have to stand your ground and fight.

Below was a look at the temperature *INSIDE* the Hookstead Compound early this morning.

I immediately started drawing up plans. You find out who you are once the bullets start flying. Show no hesitation. Show no fear.

My first move was to get what I thought was a serviceable portable AC unit. In reality, it showed up and is the size of my head.

It's borderline completely useless. It's like one soldier trying to take on waves of thousands of enemy fighters. It was over before it even started.

With that plan out the door, I decided to go up the escalation ladder. We needed to bring in some big guns to get the job done.

Thanks to Amazon, I was able to quickly acquire two legitimate portable AC units that don't need a window. It turns out, finding AC units like that is shockingly more difficult than you'd think.

These little work horses have been working around the clock, and have done an honorable job. The temperature in the Hookstead Compound is holding two degrees lower than it was this morning - despite the temp outside rising at an alarming rate.

For reference, below are the upcoming temps in my area for the next few days. The ACs are holding the line, but we're about to find out what they're made of down the stretch.

Overall, it's a nightmare, but when you come from working-class roots, all you know is one nightmare after another.

I must admit that the most frustrating part is the fact that exactly *NONE* of these problems were caused by myself. If they were, I'd have to stomach it. Unfortunately, I'm dealing with issues I have no control over.

Complete and total insanity.

How am I going to push through? With some beer brats currently marinating in beer and onions. There will also be plenty of other beer (sorry, mom!).

Am I hot? Yes. Am I tired? Yes. Am I sweating like a sinner in church? You bet your ass I am. Yet, I refuse to quit.

I had a family shot down in WWII who evaded capture. If he could do that, I think we can ride the lightning that is having zero AC as temps soar.

It won't be easy. I might die. We don't know.

Say a prayer for me if you're that kind of person. The next few days are going to get *VERY* sporty. Just know I'm holding the line the whole way. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.