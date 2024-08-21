Insane Power Of WWII Guns In Action: VIDEO

You're in big trouble if you find yourself on the business end of the guns American soldiers used in WWII.

I'm currently in Las Vegas for my yearly trip, and as OutKick readers know, there's a full recap coming once I get home.

However, there's a little piece of the trip I simply couldn't wait to share:

My experience with WWII firearms.

I'm a big fan of guns, and have been a shooter my entire life. However, I've never shot a Thompson M1A1 or an M1 Garand - two of the most popular weapons on the battlefield in WWII. When given the chance to hit the range at Battlefield Vegas to shoot the two weapons (plus a modern 1911 .45 pistol), I simply couldn't say no. It was an absolutely incredible experience, and you can feel the raw power of the weapons surge through you with every shot fired.

You can watch me sling it with the guns in the video below (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hope you enjoyed watching me sling it with some bada** guns as much as I did on the trigger. Check back for my full Las Vegas recap, and follow along at all the socials below:

