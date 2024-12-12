Daniel Penny Threatened By Woke Loser, Disgusting Messages Made Public: PHOTOS

Daniel Penny and I now face new threats following his acquittal.

Penny was acquitted Monday of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, who died after Penny restrained him after he went ballistic on a New York City subway car. A manslaughter charge was dismissed prior to the acquittal. Penny responded to the verdict by having a couple cold beers with his legal team.

Woke loser threatens Daniel Penny and me

The move sparked a woman by the first name of Kathy to email me some truly disgusting comments about how she'd like to spit in Penny's face and how we both apparently need to be dealt with.

One of the emails (apologies for her grammar mistakes) states the following:

"Really now from what I saw was a big bully choking someone to death after he was told to let go. After the family sues him I hope you give Your Hero a place to live. Maybe Karma will see that the same fate happens to him. I would spit in his face. Women don't need protection we can handle our own. Took the subway many times and no one ever killed anyone. He is a loser and a killer."

Another suggested "maybe society can handle both of" us. What does that mean? I don't know, but it sounds pretty sinister and like it might be a threat. I certainly hope Kathy isn't threatening anyone, but it certainly sounds like she's at least hoping someone does something insanely dangerous and stupid.

Oh, she also wants the world to know that I have wrinkles. That one cut deep, Kathy. Not nice. Not nice at all.

You can check out all the emails in the tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, as OutKick readers know, one thing that drives me up a wall is when people talk about getting death threats but then never publish them.

If you're getting threatened but don't actually share the proof, then just shut the hell up. That's a coward's move, and it's a move I'll never make.

You want to threaten me and Daniel Penny? Fine, but it's all coming out. Light is the best disinfectant.

Remember when an LSU fan threatened to kill me? What did I do? I released the audio tape. That's what we should all do.

As for Kathy, I think the messages make it clear that we're not dealing with a very intelligent person here. We're dealing with a member of the woke mob apparently immune from facts.

Jordan Neely was a threat on the metro car, and Daniel Penny stepped up to protect innocent people who couldn't protect themselves. Where I come from, that's called being a hero.

In Kathy's mind, it means that Penny should be spit on or worse. I'm not roped into it because I applauded his move to drink a few beers. This is what we're dealing with, folks. This is the mentality we're fighting. It's completely unhinged.

What do you think about Kathy's insane emails? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.