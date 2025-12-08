What Happens When Working Class Man Uses AI To Make Spicy Chili? Results Might Surprise You

The chili recipe called for a variety of very hot spices and peppers.

Is artificial intelligence capable of whipping up a solid spicy chili recipe?

As OutKick readers know, I'm a working class man with simple tastes. That's what happens when you grow up in the harsh and brutal winters of Wisconsin.

There are no luxuries in the backwoods of rural America. Life is tough, unrelenting and dark. One of the few things we do have is really solid food from local farms or hunting.

Despite growing up with unlimited access to fresh beef, I'd never made chili from scratch before. That changed this past Friday and the results were pretty impressive.

A.I. can make a surprisingly solid spicy chili recipe.

We had our first heavy snowfall of the year where I live in the Hookstead Compound (location classified), and for some random reason, I felt like it was a great time for chili.

One big problem.

I have no idea how to make chili.

Seeing as how A.I. is taking over the world, and we'll soon all be slaves to robots, I decided to turn to ChatGPT to figure out the best possible spicy chili recipe for a slow cooker.

I truly had no idea how this would go, but it spit out the following ingredients:

2 lbs ground beef

1 large onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

3–4 cloves garlic, minced

2 fresh jalapeños, diced

1 serrano pepper, minced (optional)

1 (28 oz) can crushed tomatoes

1 (15 oz) can diced tomatoes with green chiles

2 cans kidney or black beans, drained & rinsed

1 (6 oz) can tomato paste

2 chipotle peppers in adobo, chopped + 1 tbsp adobo sauce

3 tbsp chili powder

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp oregano

1/2–1 tsp cayenne pepper

Salt & pepper to taste

1 cup beef broth

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

I traveled through the snow to the local grocery store and picked up all the ingredients, and started by browning the beef and then mixing in the vegetables with most of the spices and peppers.

After the meat was browned, I dumped all of it into the slow cooker with the rest of the ingredients and set it to low heat for roughly seven hours.

With about an hour left of cooking, I took the cover off and switched to high heat in order to evaporate some of the liquid at the top of the pot.

I was unbelievably excited for the final results. Would it meet expectations or be a complete dud?

Below is a photo of the spicy chili shortly before it was done. Looks pretty good, right?

I finally started scooping some out for dinner and added some pepper jack cheese with a dash of sour cream in order to control the heat.

It was a complete and total success on every level. I'm actually a bit stunned at how on-point the recipe was from ChatGPT.

You can check out the final results below.

Now, I'm certainly not a master chef, but I do enjoy cooking from time to time. I will likely make a few tweaks moving forward.

Most notably, I will likely drop the Serrano pepper and go down to one chipotle pepper in adobe sauce over two.

I like spicy food, but this thing was a straight flamethrower by the time it was done. Incredibly enjoyable, but definitely a bit much. It felt like my mouth was on fire.

The best part of the experience was that I now know I can apparently find just about any recipe I want in about 10 seconds on ChatGPT. I honestly never thought I'd say that, but it turns out A.I. can even be useful for a working class like myself. There is a 100% chance I'll be doing it again. Do you have a solid chili recipe? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.