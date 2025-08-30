Dave Portnoy Leans Into Ohio State Drama With Disguise, 'I Love Ryan Day' Hat

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy will make his "Big Noon Kickoff" debut on Saturday ahead of Ohio State and Texas’ marquee matchup to begin the 2025 college football season.

Portnoy’s debut came with much fanfare ahead of the game. Portnoy, a Michigan Wolverines superfan, said earlier in the week he was "banned" from Ohio Stadium, suggesting it may have been because of his fervent support for the maize and blue.

Ohio State, instead, said Portnoy wasn’t banned from the stadium. He was not a part of the main desk crew for FOX. The crew would be the only ones allowed into the stadium.

Portnoy appeared on "Fox and Friends" outside Ohio Stadium on Saturday and leaned into the drama, wearing a disguise.

"Well what happened was … I got banned by coach Ryan Day from entering ‘The Shoe.’ There’s a lot of animosity and a lot of hate because I’ve been a Michigan truther since we’ve beat the crap out of them the last five years. And all we’ve heard is excuses out of Ohio nation. So, Ryan Day is so butthurt by me, he banned me from going into the stadium," Portnoy, who was wearing a fake mustache and an "I Love Ryan Day" hat told Fox News Channel’s Will Cain. "I’m not allowed in ‘The Shoe’ today."

Portnoy joined the "Big Noon Kickoff" team as part of FOX Sports’ partnership with Barstool Sports. Other Barstool Sports personalities are set to join him as well.

No. 1 Texas will look to start the season on the right foot with a win over national champion No. 3 Ohio State.

The game will start at noon ET on FOX.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.