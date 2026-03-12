Hilarious Dating Rejection Stories Go Viral, Are Cautionary Tales

What's the pettiest reason to reject a potential date? Reddit has the answers!

What's the dumbest reason for rejecting a date?

It's been a very long time since I dived into the relationship world here at OutKick. Been a bit busy monitoring situations around the globe.

Plus, I'm planning a wedding of my own (location classified), and it turns out that actually requires some effort.

Well, I'm back in the game, and we have a fun one today.

Viral dating rejections are cautionary tales.

I was scrolling through Reddit when I stumbled upon a thread titled, "What's the pettiest reason why you rejected someone?"

Say no more.

That's an instant click.

The stories didn't disappoint at all. Turns out there are some very petty people on this planet. Check out some of the stories below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

He ate a cold can of beans and a cold can of corn with a hard boiled egg on our first date. He also only had banana baby food in his fridge. No children. He had no furniture he asked me if I wanted to watch a movie and proceeded to get his used towel from the bathroom to sit on. I was like I need to go. I worked with this guy for years he always looked so put together.

She had the ability to bend her legs back further than normal and walk like some kind of bird. Young me couldn’t handle it. Present me wonders what could have been.

Smacked his lips repeatedly after every sip of his drink. He drank little and often

I couldn't stand their forehead. It was one inch then hair.

She talked all the way through a tv show. The whole 20+ mins I was trying to watch.

He had the same name as my dad. Just no...

I didn't like his hairline at the back of his neck.

She had this fat, squishy tongue and I couldn't get her to stop jamming it in my mouth when we kissed. I love to kiss but this was like a huge earthworm was trying to invade my mouth. Wonderful person in every other respect.

He said Whitney Houston couldn’t sing. I knew a man who lie like that could never be trusted, EVER.

His phone wallpaper was a selfie of himself...

He didn't leash his dog when an owner with a leashed dog asked him to. The dog also had no recall.

We went hiking and he didn't have the stamina I wanted him to have on that hike.

Having brunch and the guy kept licking his knife. Turned me right off. Didn’t get a second date after that

His name. I just couldn't imagine saying "Harvey" in the heat of the moment.

He didn't open a door for me. Which usually isn't a big deal for me, except he did it for literal strangers on our first date, then went through the door himself, leaving me behind. So I left him behind.

She texted me while driving and I said don’t do that it’s dangerous. A few days later she hit a small animal and killed it and called me crying about it and I hung up on her and was never attracted to her again.

She ate her peas, one… at… a… time.

She only listened to Disney music. I couldn’t handle it

Refused to wear sunscreen because it’s ‘feminine’. While being a pale ginger. I have no patience for that sh*t.

Weirdly fat ear lobes. They were very shiny for some reason. Ick

His sweat smelled like my dad’s.

She was a vegan and kept calling me a murderer for wanting to order a chicken sandwich for a date that I was paying for.

She put ketchup on a perfectly good carbonara and called it "Italian enough." I respected the confidence, but my soul left my body.

I cannot abide people who go to their food, like lean down and shovel. Bring the damned fork to you! Wait a second.

I can honestly say I've never been this petty at any point in my life. As one of my family members says, I handle most things like it's strictly business. I've never known whether that was a compliment or an insult.

Either way, it's probably true. What I will say is that I've always had a very firm red line with women that isn't petty, but is shockingly simple.

If they're bad with money, then it's going to be a *HARD* no from me. You're welcome to be an idiot with money, but you're damn sure not going to be an idiot with money around me.

Do you have a funny dating story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.