Danica Patrick Survives Burning Man After Wicked Weather Wiped Out The Orgy Dome, Herbstreit Dog Poll & STEAK!

What happens when a media-hungry beauty pageant contestant talks/tells her 73-year-old meal ticket to take a bag of cash to coach a college team?

Disaster.

What the hell is Bill Belichick doing besides wasting a year of his life fake coaching a bunch of overmatched college football players so that some digital media company can make a documentary to turn JorDON into a star?

Outside of a brief moment on the first drive of that game, it was like watching an FCS team playing TCU.

I had to look up UNC QB Gio Lopez because I'd never heard of him. It turns out he was snagged out of South Alabama where he led the Jaguars to a 7-6 record in 2024. That's who Bill and JorDON pinned their hopes on.

That's a MAC-level QB playing in the ACC with Michael Jordan and Lawrence Taylor watching in a suite.

If you sit back and think about this made-for-a-digital-app experiment, it's all so comical, but it's great for business, so I'm all for it. I want JorDON running press conferences by the middle of the season.

I take this back. That tweet was sent out when it was 7-0 Bill:

It's time to take the pulse of the nation after 56-year-old Herbstreit was jerkin' around with his dog again late in that game:

Screencaps Recap Makes Its Debut on Dan Dakich's YouTube channel: There's a great line in here about Jadelyn Music being the Tony Gwynn of IG models

Go follow Dan's YouTube page Watch Screencaps Recap every week, or nearly every week. Yes, there are weeks when Dan or I are busy. The segment is 10 minutes. It's fast. It's furious. It's hot Instagram models. It's fun. If you think I'm wasting your time, don't watch. This is the first time OutKick has shown my digital work on any of its channels. Go watch so I can negotiate a raise when my next contract comes up.

OUTKICK PROMO!

DO YOU WANT TO GO WATCH GEORGIA KICK ALABAMA'S ASS? GET ENTERED FOR A LEGITIMATE TRIP RIGHT HERE!

I took the family to Cracker Barrel on Labor Day to see if they improved the food while they were jerking around with the logo — spoiler: they didn't

Food: D+

I'm not giving it an ‘F’ because Screencaps the III and Mrs. Screencaps said the bacon was pretty good and not floppy gristle. The eggs were terrible. The pancakes shouldn't need a knife to cut through and Screencaps Jr. said the fried apples glaze was overwhelming.

Look, I like to think that the Kinsey family is very gracious when food is shitty. We rarely say anything. The food was terrible.

If CB is pinning its business on the pancakes, they're in big trouble.

Portion size: F

This place is a joke. It's been a joke. It continues to be a joke. I'm not asking for a buffet plate, but let's be fair.

Service: C

The waitress charged Mrs. Screencaps $1.49 for a piece of cheese that wasn't included on her food. Then, at the cash register, I was told that the only way to get the BOGO that Cracker Barrel ran nationally over the Labor Day holiday was to sign up for its rewards program. The BOGO Facebook post doesn't mention that.

In other words, Cracker Barrel is still the mess just as I remembered.

Will I be back? Only if it's an emergency.

Readers continue to react to the 2-minute warning being phased out in favor of the 2-minute timeout

— Clay W. checks in on the death of the 2-minute warning:

It was called a 2 min warning because years ago game time was not up on a big scoreboard for all to see so teams needed a heads up on time left.

So now it is for all to see so it’s just the 2 min left timeout

Screencaps reader says I need that low-T stuff Frank Thomas sells on Bally Sports

— Jon C. emails:

Either your blood is thin, or you have low T, or you need to turn in your man card. It has been 54 degrees the past few days in East Tennessee. I’ve gotten up, walked the dogs, hit the home garage gym, and then jumped in the pool for a cool down. All with nothing more than a t-shirt and shorts.

Kinsey:

Pounding away at the keyboard doesn't equal much movement. I start to freeze easily while building America's Best Daily Column As Named By The Readers.

Dawn is too early to start riding, but I get what the shirt is trying to say

— Jeff E. sent this in from a C Store in Logan, Utah:

I asked this guy if he was part of TNML - he said "no - but I would love to join"

Labor Day smoke signals

— Mike T. in Idaho writes:

Love to use my chimney to start my charcoal Bbq.

I think of what all the Woke folks would say about this across this great country!

My dad is somewhere in this video after he and my stepmother refused to leave that near Labor Day disaster in Cincinnati

Dad called after the game to say they moved down several rows behind the dugout to see one of the best endings of the season.

MY Reds are on life support, but they're not dead yet. They're a total mess offensively, but I'll be damned if they're not in a playoff chase during the NFL season. It's a miracle.

This is pure cinema.

####################

And with that, let's get after it. The blood is now pumping. The sun is out. It's going to be 80 degrees with NO humidity and I'm subbing in a golf league tonight. I've never subbed in a golf league, so this is a good chance to see if this is something I want to do down the road.

Good luck to those of you who have been slacking off all summer. It's BACK to work time. It's time to hunker down for the run to Thanksgiving.

It's busy season around here.

Let's get rolling.

CONTACT ME

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail that you saved

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :