Danica Patrick Took Everyone On A Wild Ride Through A Past Life At AmFest

There were a ton of big-name speakers at Turning Point USA's Americafest this year, and for the second year in a row, one of them was former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

Over the last few years, in addition to being an all-time favorite among OutKick readers, Patrick has emerged as one of the bigger voices among conservatives and has become more politically active over the last few years.

On Saturday, she delivered a powerful speech about having the courage to speak, especially after the assassination of the organization's founder, Charlie Kirk, earlier this year.

READ: ‘GOD DOESN’T MAKE MISTAKES’: RILEY GAINES TORCHES TRANS AGENDA IN FIERY AMFEST SPEECH

But the story she used to hammer home this idea of courage is not what anyone would've expected.

"I did a past life regression," she began.

Bet you didn't see that coming… or know what it means.

"So, past life regression is when you meet with a past life regression therapist, you get into a very meditative state, very relaxed, and they guide you through being able to access memories to your past lives," the winner of the 2008 Indy Japan 300 at Twin Ring Motegi said.

"So this guided me into the vision somewhere in like Nevada or Utah, and I was a Native American, and I had a stick, and I left my tribe, and I journeyed south, and I was on my way to what would have been like the original (Los Angeles area) when it was first sort of civilized."

Patrick said that in the vision, she started selling medicine at a market, and this led to forming a community.

"And so in this vision, like 10 years had gone by, and I was doing this regularly, and I was told that I would have to stop doing what I'm doing, or I would be killed, or I could leave," she explained.

Got that? Because we're about to have another time jump.

"And then the vision went sort of empty for like 30 or 40 years," Patrick said. "And so this landed me, maybe in my 70s or something… but nothing was in my memory from that time period.

"And the message was that I could be killed for doing what I loved and what was meant for me and my passion, or I could die inside anyway."

READ: ROB SCHNEIDER CALLS OUT CANDACE OWENS, NICK FUENTES AT TPUSA’S AMFEST

Patrick encouraged the crowd to be courageous, even if it's scary, because for someone to be courageous, there has to be fear.

She likened this to her days in the cockpit — saying she was scared every time she got in the car — but urged people to never let fear win.

"It might be speaking out, saying something in front of people for the first time that you've never said (before), sharing something about yourself that you've never shared," she urged.

"Are you going to let fear win? You say no."