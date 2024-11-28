Danica Patrick Humiliates Kamala Harris Over Concerning Video

Happy Thanksgiving! Donald Trump is already fixing the crisis at our southern border, while Kamala Harris is – *clearly* – still reeling from her resounding election loss.

What a day to give thanks! Things are looking up, boys and girls. I can feel it in my plumbs. This day will be one for the record books. One we tell our kids' kids about.

It's a new America. An invigorated America. And we are all celebrating it today, while – at the same time – stuffing our Patriotic faces with enough turkey to kill a horse. Whatever that means.

Anyway, all of us except … Kamala Harris. Sad. The vice president is still reeling over the election loss, but at least she's handling it in a totally normal way …

What a video choice here by the VP

My God. Amazing. I cannot get enough of this Kamala Harris video. And then you add in Danica Patrick saying what we're all thinking – that maybe the VP's been a little loosey-goosey with the ‘ol pouring hand lately – and you’ve got the perfect start to a big Thanksgiving holiday.

Drinking jokes aside – and America has made plenty of them this week – I do agree with the second part of Danica's takedown:

It’s actually not that funny, it’s sad. No one needs any more of this. We don’t need to talk any more shit. We don’t need to point out how glad we are that she didn’t win. We did it. In a landslide.

We need to get to work and fix our problems and get along again. And we might need to understand why someone allowed this video to be released…..

Amen, sister.

The good news is … our great president-elect IS already fixing our problems! What? Haven't you heard? Trump made one phone call and fixed the southern border.

One. Phone. Call.

God. The winning is INSANE right now. It's out of control. And now we've got Danica Patrick taking down Kamala Harris on Thanksgiving?

What a day. Let's go have a big one.