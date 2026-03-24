Danica Patrick Goes Bikini Skiing For Spring Break 2026, Grandma Rips One Down The Middle & $1.1M Royal Flush

Danica Patrick might be 43 years old, but that doesn't stop her from going on Spring Break trips. This year, it was to the mountains for bikini skiing.

MORE Screencaps YouTube Content — Umps are openly rooting for ABS to overrule their calls and you are going to lose your mind when the ABS glitches

Are you guys ready? The robot umps are here, and it's going to be pure chaos in baseball as everyone creates an ABS strategy. In the latest video, ump Bill Miller is caught on a hot mic rooting for ABS and we need to address ABS glitches that will lead to conspiracy theories.

Yes, I'm shocked that I'm talking baseball. That's two baseball-related videos in a row. Don't get used to it. These videos are more about the insanity of it all.

https://www.youtube.com/@ScreencapswithJoeKinsey

The meteors are getting closer to Screencaps HQ: Will the HQ be wiped off the map?

I need you guys to promise if Screencaps HQ is destroyed by a meteor strike that you never stop posting about it on the Internet so people 100 years from now know I was the first blogger in Internet history to be killed by a meteor.

Please create a Wiki page and praise the s--t out of me, if it happens. If it all ends via a space rock, I want full credit. Put it in my obit. "America's Best Daily Column, as named by the readers, Killed By Meteor When Space Rock Detonates On His Suburban House," has a ring to it.

Should I trust Google Gemini right now? These meteors are coming at us fast and furious with what seems like a target right on Ohio.

Contact me!

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

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I have to give Screencaps readers credit for all sending this to me at once

Screencaps remains ahead of the curve

Thank you to Bill C. for sending in this one. Yep, we were just talking about hotel breakfast buffets and how the industry will likely pivot due to scumbags walking in and helping themselves to breakfast — ALLEGEDLY.

On TikTok, there are even people who encourage others to show up at hotels to eat for free.

Is John Daly actually Charley Hull's father?

— Mark in Tennessee sent in this one:

March Madness survivor pool update

— BK has advice:

There is no question what you do as far as your survivor pool. You have built a community of balls to the wall type of people. Whenever I have a decision to make, I go to my two quotes I live life by.

" This is for Venturi up in the booth who says I should layup" " If you are not first your last "

Do you want to take charge of your destiny or do you want to sit back and HOPE your opponent’s mess up, I think all real cappers know the answer, I want the ball in my hands at crunch time.

Kinsey:

Update: The league commissioner now says there won't be a tiebreaker. If 10 guys tie for first, they'll split the pot. Guys, I'm now playing just to get to the finals and then I'll see what happens.

— Nick asks:

What happened to the ACC in men's basketball? I don't think I'd ever see them only get one team into the Sweet 16.

Kinsey:

I'll need someone else to answer this one.

Is it just a down year in the ACC? Does the ACC have the NIL money to compete? Is it coaching?

Homebrew Bill in Nebraska gets his TNML stickers!

— HbBiNE says:

Got the stickers. They'd been in the mailbox a while since my wife doesn't get the mail when I'm gone.

How about them Huskers to the Sweet Sixteen!

Kinsey:

Homebrew Bill traded me his latest homebrewed beer for a four-pack of stickers that I had.

#notsponsored

Those of you who bought the pineapple beer Bill sold a couple of years ago know that this guy knows how to brew a beer. I can't wait to crush the two cold ones he shipped to me. Reviews to come.

Screencaps reader has access to TV ratings

— BK says:

If you ever need rating or viewership numbers, just let me know, I get them everyday and can pull up any numbers for you if you need them.

Kinsey:

OK, you heard the man. If you want to know NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament ratings, BK can get them. Are you interested in Hallmark movie ratings? BK can help us.

Dumb down your appliances

— H. Mark emails:

Did you see this? https://www.wsj.com/lifestyle/samsung-refrigerator-ads-lg-whirlpool-ge-10ea7bcc

It's another argument to dumb down your electronic purchases, and reminds me of the incredible fridge we returned a couple of years ago after it turned into an unreliable tech nightmare. I was intentionally vague about the brand when I recounted the story, but will confirm it was the same brand as the one in this story, and I share the sentiment of the guy quoted halfway in the article.

Thank you for your daily dose of sanity.

Kinsey:

We just had a new dishwasher installed and one thing we notice is how much water is left on the dishes after they've gone through the drying stage. Anyone else have this issue?

It's not to the point where we're sending it back, but it's still noticeable. Is it a tech issue? I have no idea.

As for the touchscreen fridge, I need someone to tell me how you use the technology. I just don't get it. Can you program it to roast you when you go to grab a box of ice cream?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail

The Gary Sinise Foundation

— Jeff M. in Texas tells us:

This is 100% not sponsored, I have never met him.

I'm not sure if a lot of the younger folks know who Gary Sinise is, but he was the actor who played Lieutenant Dan in Forrest Gump. Damn good movie the younger generations should watch. Since then he has devoted countless hours to starting his foundation to raise millions of dollars to build homes for injured veterans and help other folks in need. He also does this with his band.

I live in the Texas Hill Country in a small town that was hit really hard down river by the flood last July 4th, some call the Camp Mystic flood. BTW- Camp Mystic did not cause it, a freak of nature did.

After a visit today to our local Volunteer Fire Department, Center Point, I found out the foundation had donated a swift water rescue boat to help out if a catastrophe like this ever happens again. He and his band are also coming to Kerrviile next month to do a benefit concert for flood victims in Kerr County.

This is a foundation I think a lot of Screencappers can get behind to help him help others in need. They are nationwide, not just here.

Show Us Your Meat!

— Kjell in Arizona checks in:

First, hope you have an amazing vacation with your family - enjoy to the fullest!

Couple of meat pics. First is a spatchcock chicken marinated 24 hours then slow cooked on the charcoal grill. Only my second time doing a spatchcock (can tell from my poor cut job) but I'm 💯 a fan of the method! Second is char siu marinated 24 hours, sous vide 24 hours then high-temp finished on the charcoal grill.

Cheers 🍷. Go Cubs ⚾️

TNML colors still pop on a screen

I'm assuming that's the TNML shirt Clay's had for five years when we debuted it in 2021. The original TNML shirt is special. Comfortable. Soft. Great to wear around the house. Great to wear on a patio.

It's moments like this that make me so proud.

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That is it this morning. The energy is high. I have vacation time coming up, but I'm still pumping out YouTube content, still pumping out Screencaps, still attending Zooms.

Let's finish strong. 110%. Baseball is back. Spring has sprung (for some across the U.S.). The Masters is pumping out content.

Let's go have a great day.

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