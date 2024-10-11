Dana White Slams Kamala Harris With Incredibly Blunt Message

Dana White didn't hold back when assessing Kamala Harris' competency.

The sitting Vice President and Democrat nominee for President is currently battling it out with Donald Trump for the White House, and it's hard to believe we're only a few weeks out from Election Day.

With the days winding down, Harris' strategy has pivoted from mostly hiding to trying to do as much media as she can. It's not going well. Trump currently leads in the RCP polling averages in five of the seven swing states.

She seems to be becoming more of a gaffe machine with every new interview, and that's what Dana White hammered her on.

Dana White goes viral for criticism of Kamala Harris.

White - a close personal friend of Donald Trump - took to X Thursday night to share a clip of Harris' interview with Stephen Colbert, and he made it clear he wasn't impressed as she stumbled and bumbled trying to answer simple questions.

"I don’t like to post a lot of political content, but this clip should scare EVERYONE. She is the sitting VP and running for President of the United States. She is incapable of putting a sentence together without a teleprompter and even she appears to know she is in way over her head. This election is very important and this along with the many other clips of her attempting to answer questions should SCARE THE SH*T OUT OF YOU," the UFC president tweeted in a tweet that has been seen nearly two million times.

For those of you who haven't seen the full clip tweeted above, you can watch it below. It's difficult to sit through as Kamala fails to put together a simple response.

She was asked a very simple question by Colbert. What will change and what will stay the same if Harris wins the election?

It's the definition of a softball answer. It would be a home run for any politician who is simply average. Her response was to state that she's not Joe Biden or Donald Trump, and then try to stitch some message together about the American spirit.

Not great. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is riffing and roasting Biden off the cuff like it's nothing.

Do you agree with White's assessment of Kamala Harris? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.