Donald Trump Brutally Roasts Joe Biden: VIDEO

Donald Trump roasted President Joe Biden in ruthless fashion during a recent podcast appearance.

The former President and current Republican nominee for POTUS has been doing a lot of podcasts in the lead up to Election Day against Kamala Harris, and that included a stop with Andrew Schulz and his "Flagrant 2" crew.

Seeing as how it's a comedy podcast, it was safe to assume that the "Flagrant 2" members would have plenty of jokes.

They certainly did, but the 45th President unleashed some jokes of his own!

Donald Trump roasts Joe Biden.

The Republican leader took a shot at Biden's trips to the beach and his ability to seemingly pass out right away to get some rest.

Trump said the following while cooking on the podcast:

"He has one ability I don't have — he sleeps. He can sleep! This guy goes on a beach, and he lays down on one of those 6-ounce [chairs]. They weigh 6 ounces, and he can’t lift it. They're meant for children, young people, and old people to lift. They’re aluminum, you know, hollow aluminum, they weigh very little, and he can't lift. And, somebody convinced him he looks good in a bathing suit, and when you’re 82, typically bathing suits aren’t gonna make you look great. You're not going to be enhanced, alright? It's just one of those things. I can’t be sure about that, but typically…I don't know what he's packing, and I don't want to know either. He has an ability to fall asleep while on camera. He can lie down on one of those things and within minutes, he's stone cold out and he's got cameras going because he's the President. So, they have cameras on him and then they show him sleeping on the beach. You'll never see me sleeping in front of cameras."

You can watch his full comments below starting around 48:30, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Say whatever you want about Donald Trump, but the man is legit hilarious. He went on one of the most popular comedy podcasts in the world, and was able to go step for step with the "Flagrant 2" team.

I can't remember who said it (I think it was Shane Gillis), but the former President would crush at an open mic night. He would absolutely roast the hell out of people, and do it in savage fashion.

That's what he did here with Biden, and you're lying to yourself if you don't find it funny. Politics aside, it was a great bit. Donald Trump talking about the current President in a swimsuit is comedy gold.

It's hard to believe the election is just a few weeks away. Hopefully, there are plenty more laughs still to come. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.