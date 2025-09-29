Dana White Goes On Absurd Gambling Swing In Minutes, Gambles Incredible Amount Of Money: WATCH

Dana White's gambling swing was worth more than many people earn in a lifetime.

Dana White has no problem throwing down some serious money in Las Vegas.

The UFC icon is well known for loving to hit the tables in Las Vegas. That's one thing he and I have in common.

The difference? He likes to gamble more money on a single hand than most Americans earn in a year. White is the definition of a high-roller, and that can result in some wild swings.

Dana White goes on $1.9 million baccarat swing in minutes.

The man responsible for building the UFC empire appeared on "60 Minutes" this past Sunday, and was filmed going on a wild swing while playing baccarat.

How wild are we talking?

White was down $1.2 million…..and cashed out ten minutes later up $700,000 after playing up to $400,000 a hand. That's a nice $1.9 million swing.

You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's gambling at a level most people will never experience. For comparison, the median household income in America is around $80,000.

White's betting five times that number every time the cards hit the felt. Of course, it's also not surprising.

His love for high-stakes gambling is well-documented. He is no longer welcome at several Las Vegas casinos because his action is too good.

That includes taking one casino for $7 million in a single night at the blackjack tables.

Props to White for walking out with a profit that's enough to buy a nice boat. You don't see that often. Do you have a fun gambling story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.