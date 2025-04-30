Wild O.J. Simpson Interview Story Features Porn Claim, Murder Question

Dan Patrick had a truly bizarre interaction with O.J. Simpson during an interview.

The former Buffalo Bills running back was the face of arguably the most famous murder case in America over the past 50 years.

Simpson, a Heisman winner at USC, was accused of brutally murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

The former NFL star was eventually acquitted of brother murders in an incredibly divisive and polarizing trial.

Dan Patrick shares wild O.J. Simpson story.

Dan Patrick interviewed Simpson several years after the explosive trial, and it sounds like it was an absolute mess, especially once the camera was off. The popular sports pundit revealed O.J. started talking about invites to do porn…..and then hit Patrick with a billion-dollar question:

Did he think O.J. had butchered two people?

Patrick said the following during the Tuesday episode of his sports show:

"He was telling me how crazy his life was, and he goes, ‘You have no idea how crazy my life is.’ I mean, I didn't say anything. He wanted to tell me that he did not murder his ex-wife. He wanted that conversation, and I was not going to give that to him. He goes, 'You know, I'll walk by a hotel room in Vegas and they're shooting a porn and then they go, 'Come on in, do you want to be part of a porn?' He goes, 'That's how crazy my life is. I go, ‘Okay.’ I'm not answering him. I just don't want to engage with him. I don't want to give him a platform. I made the mistake of doing the interview and just talking football with O.J. That's on me. I take it and I have to eat it, but then he says to me, 'Do you think I did it?' Camera's not rolling. 'Do you think I did it?' And I said, 'What? Did what?' Because I wanted him to say 'murder those two people,' and then I said, 'Yes.'"

I've shot a lot of interviews with a lot of fascinating and wild people over the years. No subject is off-limits. That's the only way to do it.

However, I can confidently say I've never once had a guest randomly start talking about porn or if he's a murderer.

Why would O.J. think that these topics would make him a sympathetic figure to Patrick? Why did he want Dan Patrick to know how crazy his life was back then?

Everyone knew how crazy his life was. The man was a Heisman winner, NFL star and was acquitted of murdering two people in one of the most famous trials in American history.

Did he really think people didn't understand the position he was in? Was O.J. Simpson that detached from reality? Then again, we are talking about a guy who once claimed he could never go to Los Angeles because he might run into the real killers.

