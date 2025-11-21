Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Teaming Up For Doc About Legendary F1 Car Designer

Newey is regarded as the best car designer in the sport's history

Hollywood is loving Formula 1 these days, and one of the next projects in the works comes from a pair of Hollywood powerhouses and focuses on one of the greatest minds the sport has ever seen.

According to Deadline, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's production company Artists Equity, along with Whisper Group and Mark Stewart Productions, are working on a documentary about the Aston Martin Formula 1 team's technical director, Adrian Newey.

The car design legend joined Aston Martin in 2024, and the first car fully designed with his input won't come until next season. However, his resume is nothing short of incredible. He spent the previous two decades with Red Bull, for whom he designed cars that won six constructors' titles and eight drivers' titles.

Before that, he had stints at McLaren and Williams, where he designed one of the most legendary cars in F1 history, the FW14B, which won the World Championship in 1992 with Nigel Mansell behind the wheel.

This success and expertise in the world of aerodynamics led to the nickname "The Man Who Can See Air," and he still does his design work on paper instead of using CAD (computer-aided design) software.

So, yeah, Newey is worth doing a documentary about.

I'm sure this doc — which has the working title, Turbulence: The Greatest Mind in Formula One — will touch on Newey's history in racing. However, the early reports make it sound like it will follow him as he gets a fresh start at Aston Martin, a team that, at least right now, seems quite a way away from championship glory.

This doc from Affleck and Damon comes as Hollywood is seeing success in the world of F1. Of course, the blockbuster film F1 became Apple Studios' biggest hit, while Hulu released a documentary on the 2009 champions Brawn GP narrated and produced by Keanu Reeves.

Reeves is also currently working on a documentary about F1's newest team, Cadillac, and their efforts to join the grid in 2026.