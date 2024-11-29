Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Pig Out On Thanksgiving Dinner After Win, JJ Watt's Dessert Plate & So Much Meat!

It's Friday, yes, we're working while you're in the recliner and that makes it a great day for OutKick to make some money with clicks because you're bored and waiting for football

- Indy Daryl kicks it off this morning with a message he cooked up in the middle of the afternoon on Thanksgiving:

As I reflect on all that I am thankful for this year, I keep coming back to how appreciative I am of you and the screencaps community. I honestly don’t know of any other major website contributor that would solicit reader thoughts and opinions, pay the entry fee for the craziest of team running events that is Ragnar, actually come to said event and hang with the team, and just generally be interested in everyday people’s lives.

I never would have taking up writing to the degree that I have without your persistent asking and for that I am thankful. I hope you have a wonderful day and get to enjoy the fruits of your labor!

- John from SD sent this two minutes before Thanksgiving morning (Eastern Time):

Another example of why SC is so far ahead of addressing national issues. Tonight, one of the major networks evening news did a report on the state of tipping in the U.S. An issue that's bounced around at least twice in the past couple of years.

Two thirds of Americans are frustrated with the state of tipping in America. They'll (national media) catch up with what’s going on in the U.S. once they start reading SC.

Can’t wait for football, food, and naps the next few days. Go Buckeyes, beat that team up north!

Happy Thanksgiving and keep up the great work.

Kinsey:

Thank you for saying it, John. This column remains a trendsetter. Just think of where we were a couple of years ago when Battery Daddy started showing up on shelves. Now, there are thousands of men across the country who have battery suitcases because of this column.

Was Al Roker the only male on the Thanksgiving Day parade?

Just a suggestion: The networks might want to think about finding some male voices, specifically male voices that their straight female audience could see themselves marrying.

ABC, CBS and NBC went so woke that all we're left with is 5-foot-2 Al Roker — the guy is 70 — working the parade in a steady rain looking like he would rather be in his recliner with a dog licking his face.

I missed the dog show, but I've always been a Westminster Dog Show fan and felt like the National Dog Show was started just so NBC would have content to draw away women from the Lions game

Congrats to the pug, but I'll wait for a real dog show that always takes place over my birthday.

Readers ask me questions about sports

- Ryan Z. asks:

Are you surprised the NBA is still doing the whole "NBA Cup" again this year, considering it was such a bust last season?

Kinsey:

I assume the NBA signed contracts that they need to fulfill and then they'll kill this project. Ryan, I used to say I wouldn't watch the NBA until mid-May when the NBA actually cared about its season. Now, I don't watch the NBA. I tried to stay up to see if there was any drama surrounding Bronny's first game in L.A., but the basement recliner put me to sleep.

Since then, I haven't watched a single second of the NBA.

It turns out I'm not alone. There's no reason to watch teams launch 50 3s a game. I'm out, dawg.

Who are the most hateable secondary movie characters?

- Tony G. writes:

Who are some of the most hateable secondary movie characters? For me, Clark Griswold's father-in-law, Arthur, is at the top of the list.

From him pointing out "the little lights are not twinkling", to him leaving Clark behind, "he has a car, he can drive, I have to eat so I can take my back pill", to him inviting cousin Eddie into the house, to him asking Clark about his bonus, "are you gonna bawl all over it, or are you gonna open it?".

Talk about an unappreciative jerk. Dbag throughout the whole movie.

Keep up the great work and Happy Thanksgiving!

Kinsey:

I'm going to say Frank Ruettiger from Rudy. Frank didn't get an extensive amount of screen time, but he got enough to show he was being a jerkoff to poor Rudy.

Twitter comment of the week: ‘Does Ben Affleck know there are more than two women in the world?’

And what's up with these women? What a bunch of weirdos.

This should also serve as a warning to guys out there that we have entered an extremely dangerous time of the year: Cuffing season.

One minute you're enjoying a romantic holiday weekend, the next minute you're being invited to all the family functions and you're responsible for picking up her kids from another marriage when they get out of school.

I know we have vulnerable Millennials who read this column who are about to fall for this trap.

Guys, if she has 2-3 kids, lost 30 pounds over the last two months and she put out on the first date, you better think twice. You're about to be cuffed.

Let's go Buffalo!

If you're like me and pray for the worst snow possible for Bills games, this could be your Super Bowl. Keep an eye on the wind directions off of Lake Erie, which the weather dorks say is at all-time high water temperatures for this time of year.

Imagine how long ago this guy snapped up this plate

- Caleb in PA spotted this gem:

Here’s a vanity plate that I saw today…talk about being direct!

Have a Blessed Thanksgiving!

I miss the days when people would fight over Hisense TVs at Walmart on Black Friday

Jeff Bezos' delivery trucks have taken this content from us and I'll never forgive him. Were you even alive if you weren't ready to fight over a 48" TV back in the 2010s?

That's it for this Black Friday 2025. OutKick is fully staffed and ready to go this morning. Who knows what we'll get into over the next few hours as football, shopping and recliners collide.

Stay warm.

And I'll see you again Saturday morning for the biggest day of Ryan Day's coaching life.

